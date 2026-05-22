Auxier Elementary PTO

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Auxier Elementary PTO

About this shop

Aviator Sponsor Shop

EXISTING Sponsor Banner Boarding Pass Level item
EXISTING Sponsor Banner Boarding Pass Level
$150

This is a RENEWAL of your previous sponsor banner. Your banner from the 2025-2026 school year will be reused and maintained by the Auxier PTO for the 2026-2027 school year. If you are coming from a new school and have a banner that DOES NOT have the previous school's name displayed, you may use that banner. (If the information has changed or you would like to make changes to your sponsor banner you will need to purchase a NEW sponsor package.)


Your banner will be displayed on the playground or bike rack fence that is located in the front of the school. Your banner will be seen daily at student drop off and pick up as well as all events throughout the school year.


If purchased before July 8th your banner will be up for display starting at Meet the Teacher Night on July 13th. If purchased after we cannot guarantee it will be up on July 13th


At this level you will also receive

  • Your business, company, or family's logo/picture will be featured on our sponsor board all school year.
  • 1 post each quarter (a total of 4 posts during the school year) on our social medias.
  • Inclusion on our sponsor page in our yearbook
  • Invitation to our sponsor breakfast and school tour. (Date to be determined)
0
EXISTING Sponsor Banner Economy Class Level item
EXISTING Sponsor Banner Economy Class Level
$300

This is a RENEWAL of your previous sponsor banner. Your banner from the 2025-2026 school year will be reused and maintained by the Auxier PTO for the 2026-2027 school year. If you are coming from a new school and have a banner that DOES NOT have the previous school's name displayed, you may use that banner. (If the information has changed or you would like to make changes to your sponsor banner you will need to purchase a NEW sponsor package.)


Your banner will be displayed on the playground or bike rack fence that is located in the front of the school. Your banner will be seen daily at student drop off and pick up as well as all events throughout the school year.


If purchased before July 8th your banner will be up for display starting at Meet the Teacher Night on July 13th. If purchased after we cannot guarantee it will be up on July 13th


At this level you will also receive

  • Your business, company, or family's logo/picture will be featured on our sponsor board all school year.
  • 1 post each quarter (a total of 4 posts during the school year) on our social medias.
  • Inclusion on our sponsor page in our yearbook
  • Invitation to our sponsor breakfast and school tour. (Date to be determined)
  • Sponsor our staff coffee cart for two weeks of your choosing. We will showcase a sign showing staff your business, company, or family funded that week's snacks, coffee, tea, and water for our staff to enjoy and be recharged by.
0
EXISTING Sponsor Banner Premium Economy Class Level item
EXISTING Sponsor Banner Premium Economy Class Level
$450

This is a RENEWAL of your previous sponsor banner. Your banner from the 2025-2026 school year will be reused and maintained by the Auxier PTO for the 2026-2027 school year. If you are coming from a new school and have a banner that DOES NOT have the previous school's name displayed, you may use that banner. (If the information has changed or you would like to make changes to your sponsor banner you will need to purchase a NEW sponsor package.)


Your banner will be displayed on the playground or bike rack fence that is located in the front of the school. Your banner will be seen daily at student drop off and pick up as well as all events throughout the school year.


If purchased before July 8th your banner will be up for display starting at Meet the Teacher Night on July 13th. If purchased after we cannot guarantee it will be up on July 13th


At this level you will also receive

  • Your business, company, or family's logo/picture will be featured on our sponsor board all school year.
  • 1 post each quarter (a total of 4 posts during the school year) on our social medias.
  • Inclusion on our sponsor page in our yearbook
  • Invitation to our sponsor breakfast and school tour. (Date to be determined)
  • Sponsor our staff treat cart for a month of your choosing. We will showcase a sign showing staff your business, company, or family funded that month's treat cart that are special education students take around to the staff at least once a month.
0
EXISTING Sponsor Banner Business Class Level item
EXISTING Sponsor Banner Business Class Level
$600

This is a RENEWAL of your previous sponsor banner. Your banner from the 2025-2026 school year will be reused and maintained by the Auxier PTO for the 2026-2027 school year. If you are coming from a new school and have a banner that DOES NOT have the previous school's name displayed, you may use that banner. (If the information has changed or you would like to make changes to your sponsor banner you will need to purchase a NEW sponsor package.)


Your banner will be displayed on the playground or bike rack fence that is located in the front of the school. Your banner will be seen daily at student drop off and pick up as well as all events throughout the school year.


If purchased before July 8th your banner will be up for display starting at Meet the Teacher Night on July 13th. If purchased after we cannot guarantee it will be up on July 13th


At this level you will also receive

  • Your business, company, or family's logo/picture will be featured on our sponsor board all school year.
  • 1 post each quarter (a total of 4 posts during the school year) on our social medias.
  • Inclusion on our sponsor page in our yearbook
  • Invitation to our sponsor breakfast and school tour. (Date to be determined)
  • Sponsor a staff lunch for a month of your choosing. We will showcase a sign showing staff your business, company, or family funded that staff meal.
0
EXISTING Sponsor Banner First Class Level item
EXISTING Sponsor Banner First Class Level
$750

This is a RENEWAL of your previous sponsor banner. Your banner from the 2025-2026 school year will be reused and maintained by the Auxier PTO for the 2026-2027 school year. If you are coming from a new school and have a banner that DOES NOT have the previous school's name displayed, you may use that banner. (If the information has changed or you would like to make changes to your sponsor banner you will need to purchase a NEW sponsor package.)


Your banner will be displayed on the playground or bike rack fence that is located in the front of the school. Your banner will be seen daily at student drop off and pick up as well as all events throughout the school year.


If purchased before July 8th your banner will be up for display starting at Meet the Teacher Night on July 13th. If purchased after we cannot guarantee it will be up on July 13th


At this level you will also receive

  • Your business, company, or family's logo/picture will be featured on our sponsor board all school year.
  • 1 post each quarter (a total of 4 posts during the school year) on our social medias.
  • Inclusion on our sponsor page in our yearbook
  • Invitation to our sponsor breakfast and school tour. (Date to be determined.)
  • You will be listed as one of the sponsors for our Fall Festival. You will also receive 4 free tickets for entry to the festival and 15 free tickets for games and entertainment to enjoy during the festival.
0
EXISTING Sponsor Banner Ultimate Aviator Level item
EXISTING Sponsor Banner Ultimate Aviator Level
$1,000

This is a RENEWAL of your previous sponsor banner. Your banner from the 2025-2026 school year will be reused and maintained by the Auxier PTO for the 2026-2027 school year. If you are coming from a new school and have a banner that DOES NOT have the previous school's name displayed, you may use that banner. (If the information has changed or you would like to make changes to your sponsor banner you will need to purchase a NEW sponsor package.)


Your banner will be displayed on the playground or bike rack fence that is located in the front of the school. Your banner will be seen daily at student drop off and pick up as well as all events throughout the school year.


If purchased before July 8th your banner will be up for display starting at Meet the Teacher Night on July 13th. If purchased after we cannot guarantee it will be up on July 13th


At this level you will also receive

  • Your business, company, or family's logo/picture will be featured on our sponsor board all school year.
  • 1 post each quarter (a total of 4 posts during the school year) on our social medias.
  • Inclusion on our sponsor page in our yearbook
  • Invitation to our sponsor breakfast and school tour. (Date to be determined.)
  • Sponsor our staff coffee cart for two weeks of your choosing. We will showcase a sign showing staff your business, company, or family funded that week's snacks, coffee, tea, and water for our staff to enjoy and be recharged by.
  • Sponsor our staff treat cart for a month of your choosing. We will showcase a sign showing staff your business, company, or family funded that month's treat cart that are special education students take around to the staff at least once a month.
  • Sponsor a staff lunch for a month of your choosing. We will showcase a sign showing staff your business, company, or family funded that staff meal.
  • You will be listed as one of the sponsors for our Fall Festival. You will also receive 6 free tickets for entry to the festival and 30 free tickets for games and entertainment to enjoy during the festival.
0
NEW Sponsor Banner Boarding Pass Level item
NEW Sponsor Banner Boarding Pass Level
$350

You will design a NEW banner of your business, company, or family to be displayed the entire 2026-2027 school year! Auxier PTO will pick up your banner from the designers, promptly put it up, and maintain it the entire year.


Your banner will be displayed on the playground or bike rack fence that is located in the front of the school. Your banner will be seen daily at student drop off and pick up as well as all events throughout the school year.


If purchased before July 8th your banner will displayed starting at Meet the Teacher Night on July 13th. If purchased after we cannot guarantee it will be up on July 13th


At this level you will also receive

  • Your business, company, or family's logo/picture will be featured on our sponsor board all school year.
  • 1 post each quarter (a total of 4 posts during the school year) on our social medias.
  • Inclusion on our sponsor page in our yearbook
  • Invitation to our sponsor breakfast and school tour. (Date to be determined.)
0
NEW Sponsor Banner Economy Class Level item
NEW Sponsor Banner Economy Class Level
$500

You will design a NEW banner of your business, company, or family to be displayed the entire 2026-2027 school year! Auxier PTO will pick up your banner from the designers, promptly put it up, and maintain it the entire year.


Your banner will be displayed on the playground or bike rack fence that is located in the front of the school. Your banner will be seen daily at student drop off and pick up as well as all events throughout the school year.


If purchased before July 8th your banner will displayed starting at Meet the Teacher Night on July 13th. If purchased after we cannot guarantee it will be up on July 13th


At this level you will also receive

  • Your business, company, or family's logo/picture will be featured on our sponsor board all school year.
  • 1 post each quarter (a total of 4 posts during the school year) on our social medias.
  • Inclusion on our sponsor page in our yearbook
  • Invitation to our sponsor breakfast and school tour. (Date to be determined.)
  • Sponsor our staff coffee cart for two weeks of your choosing. We will showcase a sign showing staff your business, company, or family funded that week's snacks, coffee, tea, and water for our staff to enjoy and be recharge
0
NEW Sponsor Banner Premium Economy Class Level item
NEW Sponsor Banner Premium Economy Class Level
$650

You will design a NEW banner of your business, company, or family to be displayed the entire 2026-2027 school year! Auxier PTO will pick up your banner from the designers, promptly put it up, and maintain it the entire year.


Your banner will be displayed on the playground or bike rack fence that is located in the front of the school. Your banner will be seen daily at student drop off and pick up as well as all events throughout the school year.


If purchased before July 8th your banner will displayed starting at Meet the Teacher Night on July 13th. If purchased after we cannot guarantee it will be up on July 13th


At this level you will also receive

  • Your business, company, or family's logo/picture will be featured on our sponsor board all school year.
  • 1 post each quarter (a total of 4 posts during the school year) on our social medias.
  • Inclusion on our sponsor page in our yearbook
  • Invitation to our sponsor breakfast and school tour. (Date to be determined.)
  • Sponsor our staff treat cart for a month of your choosing. We will showcase a sign showing staff your business, company, or family funded that month's treat cart that are special education students take around to the staff at least once a month.
0
NEW Sponsor Banner Business Class Level item
NEW Sponsor Banner Business Class Level
$800

You will design a NEW banner of your business, company, or family to be displayed the entire 2026-2027 school year! Auxier PTO will pick up your banner from the designers, promptly put it up, and maintain it the entire year.


Your banner will be displayed on the playground or bike rack fence that is located in the front of the school. Your banner will be seen daily at student drop off and pick up as well as all events throughout the school year.


If purchased before July 8th your banner will displayed starting at Meet the Teacher Night on July 13th. If purchased after we cannot guarantee it will be up on July 13th


At this level you will also receive

  • Your business, company, or family's logo/picture will be featured on our sponsor board all school year.
  • 1 post each quarter (a total of 4 posts during the school year) on our social medias.
  • Inclusion on our sponsor page in our yearbook
  • Invitation to our sponsor breakfast and school tour. (Date to be determined.)
  • Sponsor a staff lunch for a month of your choosing. We will showcase a sign showing staff you funded that staff meal.
0
NEW Sponsor Banner First Class Level item
NEW Sponsor Banner First Class Level
$950

You will design a NEW banner of your business, company, or family to be displayed the entire 2026-2027 school year! Auxier PTO will pick up your banner from the designers, promptly put it up, and maintain it the entire year.


Your banner will be displayed on the playground or bike rack fence that is located in the front of the school. Your banner will be seen daily at student drop off and pick up as well as all events throughout the school year.


If purchased before July 8th your banner will displayed starting at Meet the Teacher Night on July 13th. If purchased after we cannot guarantee it will be up on July 13th


At this level you will also receive

  • Your business, company, or family's logo/picture will be featured on our sponsor board all school year.
  • 1 post each quarter (a total of 4 posts during the school year) on our social medias.
  • Inclusion on our sponsor page in our yearbook
  • Invitation to our sponsor breakfast and school tour. (Date to be determined.)
  • You will be listed as one of the sponsors for our Fall Festival. You will also receive 4 free tickets for entry to the festival and 15 free tickets for games and entertainment to enjoy during the festival.
0
NEW Sponsor Banner Ultimate Aviator Level item
NEW Sponsor Banner Ultimate Aviator Level
$1,200

You will design a NEW banner of your business, company, or family to be displayed the entire 2026-2027 school year! Auxier PTO will pick up your banner from the designers, promptly put it up, and maintain it the entire year.


Your banner will be displayed on the playground or bike rack fence that is located in the front of the school. Your banner will be seen daily at student drop off and pick up as well as all events throughout the school year.


If purchased before July 8th your banner will displayed starting at Meet the Teacher Night on July 13th. If purchased after we cannot guarantee it will be up on July 13th


At this level you will also receive

  • Your business, company, or family's logo/picture will be featured on our sponsor board all school year.
  • 1 post each quarter (a total of 4 posts during the school year) on our social medias.
  • Inclusion on our sponsor page in our yearbook
  • Invitation to our sponsor breakfast and school tour. (Date to be determined.)
  • Sponsor our staff coffee cart for two weeks of your choosing. We will showcase a sign showing staff your business, company, or family funded that week's snacks, coffee, tea, and water for our staff to enjoy and be recharged by.
  • Sponsor our staff treat cart for a month of your choosing. We will showcase a sign showing staff your business, company, or family funded that month's treat cart that are special education students take around to the staff at least once a month.
  • Sponsor a staff lunch for a month of your choosing. We will showcase a sign showing staff your business, company, or family funded that staff meal.
  • You will be listed as one of the sponsors for our Fall Festival. You will also receive 6 free tickets for entry to the festival and 30 free tickets for games and entertainment to enjoy during the festival.
0
Flight Crew item
Flight Crew
$50

At this level you will also receive

  • Your business, company, or family's logo/picture will be featured on our sponsor board all school year.
  • 1 post on our social media during the 2026-2027 school year.
0
Inflight Snack Service item
Inflight Snack Service
$75

At this level you will also receive

  • Your business, company, or family's logo/picture will be featured on our sponsor board all school year.
  • 1 post on our social media during the week you sponsor the coffee cart.
  • Sponsor our staff coffee cart for a week of your choosing. We will showcase a sign showing staff your business, company, or family funded that week's snacks, coffee, tea, and water for our staff to enjoy and be recharged by.
0
Inflight Gourmet Snack Service item
Inflight Gourmet Snack Service
$150

At this level you will also receive

  • Your business, company, or family's logo/picture will be featured on our sponsor board all school year.
  • 1 post each semester (a total of 2 posts during the school year) on our social medias.
  • Sponsor our staff treat cart for a month of your choosing. We will showcase a sign showing staff your business, company, or family funded that month's treat cart that are special education students take around to the staff at least once a month.
0
Inflight Meal item
Inflight Meal
$300

At this level you will also receive

  • Your business, company, or family's logo/picture will be featured on our sponsor board all school year.
  • 1 post each quarter (a total of 4 posts during the school year) on our social medias.
  • Inclusion on our sponsor page in our yearbook
  • Invitation to our sponsor breakfast and school tour. (Date to be determined)
  • Sponsor a staff lunch for a month of your choosing. We will showcase a sign showing staff your business, company, or family funded that staff meal.
0
Inflight Entertainment item
Inflight Entertainment
$400

At this level you will also receive

  • Your business, company, or family's logo/picture will be featured on our sponsor board all school year.
  • 1 post each quarter (a total of 4 posts during the school year) on our social medias.
  • Inclusion on our sponsor page in our yearbook
  • Invitation to our sponsor breakfast and school tour. (Date to be determined.)
  • You will be listed as one of the sponsors for our Fall Festival. You will also receive 4 free tickets for entry to the festival and 15 free tickets for games and entertainment to enjoy during the festival.
0
Aviator Captain item
Aviator Captain
$700

At this level you will also receive

  • Your business, company, or family's logo/picture will be featured on our sponsor board all school year.
  • 1 post each quarter (a total of 4 posts during the school year) on our social medias.
  • Inclusion on our sponsor page in our yearbook
  • Invitation to our sponsor breakfast and school tour. (Date to be determined.)
  • Sponsor our staff coffee cart for two weeks of your choosing. We will showcase a sign showing staff your business, company, or family funded that week's snacks, coffee, tea, and water for our staff to enjoy and be recharged by.
  • Sponsor our staff treat cart for a month of your choosing. We will showcase a sign showing staff your business, company, or family funded that month's treat cart that are special education students take around to the staff at least once a month.
  • Sponsor a staff lunch for a month of your choosing. We will showcase a sign showing staff your business, company, or family funded that staff meal.
  • You will be listed as one of the sponsors for our Fall Festival. You will also receive 4 free tickets for entry to the festival and 15 free tickets for games and entertainment to enjoy during the festival.
0
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