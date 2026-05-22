Aviator Sponsor Shop

This is a RENEWAL of your previous sponsor banner. Your banner from the 2025-2026 school year will be reused and maintained by the Auxier PTO for the 2026-2027 school year. If you are coming from a new school and have a banner that DOES NOT have the previous school's name displayed, you may use that banner. (If the information has changed or you would like to make changes to your sponsor banner you will need to purchase a NEW sponsor package.)





Your banner will be displayed on the playground or bike rack fence that is located in the front of the school. Your banner will be seen daily at student drop off and pick up as well as all events throughout the school year.





If purchased before July 8th your banner will be up for display starting at Meet the Teacher Night on July 13th. If purchased after we cannot guarantee it will be up on July 13th





At this level you will also receive