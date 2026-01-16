National Association Of Women In Construction

Hosted by

National Association Of Women In Construction

About this event

Sales closed

SPONSOR: South Atlantic Spring Forum

Winston-Salem

NC, USA

Welcome Sponsor
$5,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

As the exclusive welcome sponsor, your brand will be front and center from the moment attendees arrive, woven into every touchpoint from Welcome Gifts and keycards to the Wednesday Night Welcome Reception proudly displaying your support of Women in Construction.


This sponsorship includes:

  • Two Full Conference Registrations
  • Logo featured on all attendee hotel keycards, name tags, & gift box
  • Logo featured on all promotional channels: email, social media, & website
  • Opportunity to include branded swag in attendee gifts
  • Prime expo table to showcase your company
Keynote Sponsor
$4,500

As the Keynote Sponsor, your brand will be the center of attention during key moments of our event. Your sponsorship enables us to bring powerful messaging to our attendees.


This sponsorship includes:

  • One Full Registration
  • Logo featured on all promotional channels: email, social media, & website
  • Logo printed on all conference signage & on presentation materials during key sessions
  • Opportunity to include branded swag in attendee gifts
  • Full page ad in conference booklet (provided by you)
  • Prime expo table to showcase your company
Gala Sponsor
$3,500

As the exclusive Gala sponsor, you will bring the party to our attendees. Your brand will be acknowledged at our Gala & Awards Dinner.


This sponsorship includes:

  • Logo prominently displayed at our Gala tables and on presentations during Awards Dinner
  • Logo featured on all promotional channels: email, social media, & website
  • Opportunity to provide signature gala gift for all attendees
  • Two Gala Dinner Tickets
Lunch Sponsor
$3,000

Feeding the body is just as important as feeding the mind. This sponsor will be highlighted at each of our luncheons.


This sponsorship includes:

  • Logo featured on all promotional channels: email, social media, & website.
  • Logo placement on tables during luncheons.
  • Expo table to showcase your company.
  • Half Page Ad in our Conference Booklet.
Happy Hour Sponsor
$2,500

Through mixing & mingling comes innovation. Proudly sponsor our attendees’ networking happy hour to encourage innovation and support of Women in Construction!


This sponsorship includes:

  • Logo featured on all promotional channels: email, social media, & website
  • Logo printed on all Happy Hour signage & on tables during Happy Hour
  • Quarter page ad in Conference Booklet (provided by you)
  • Expo table to showcase your company
  • Two Happy Hour Tickets
Breakfast Sponsor
$2,000

Start the day off right with recognition. This sponsor will be highlighted at each of our breakfasts.


This sponsorship includes:

  • Logo featured on all promotional channels: email, social media, & website
  • Logo placement on tables during luncheons
  • Expo table to showcase your company
  • Quarter Page ad in our Conference Booklet
Breakout Sponsor
$1,500

As the Breakout Sponsor, your brand will be prominently displayed during breakout sessions of our event. Your sponsorship enables us to bring powerful messaging to our attendees in a one-on-one atmosphere.


This sponsorship includes:

  • Logo featured on all promotional channels: email, social media, & website
  • Logo printed on all conference signage & on presentation materials during breakout sessions
  • Half page ad in conference booklet (provided by you)
  • Expo table to showcase your company
Snack Sponsor
$1,250

Keep our attendees energized & your brand at forefront at every snack & refreshment break throughout the conference.


This sponsorship includes:

  • Logo prominently displayed at our snack & refreshment stations all day
  • Logo featured on all promotional channels: email, social media, & website
  • Quarter Page Ad in our Conference Booklet (provided to you)
Future of the Industry Sponsor
$1,000

Promote t he industry & inspire the next generation by helping us sponsor students from regional schools such as: Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, & NC A&T attend our conference.


This sponsorship includes:

  • One Full Registration for a student on our student wait list from local colleges
  • A NAWIC Membership for the year at a NAWIC Chapter of their choice
  • Recognition in the conference booklet & on event signage
  • Opportunity to include branded swag in student & first timer gifts
Future of the Industry Sponsor
$800

Promote t he industry & inspire the next generation by helping us sponsor students from regional schools such as: Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, & NC A&T attend our conference.


This sponsorship includes:

  • One Full Registration for a student on our student wait list from local colleges
  • A NAWIC Membership for the year at a NAWIC Chapter of their choice
  • Recognition in the conference booklet & on event signage
  • Opportunity to include branded swag in student & first timer gifts
DJ Sponsor
$750
Photo Booth Sponsor
$350
Future of the Industry Sponsor
$325

Promote the industry & inspire the next generation by helping us sponsor students from regional schools such as: Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, & NC A&T attend our conference.


This sponsorship includes:

  • One Full Registration for a student on our student wait list from local colleges
  • A NAWIC Membership for the year at a NAWIC Chapter of their choice
  • Recognition in the conference booklet & on event signage
  • Opportunity to include branded swag in student & first timer gifts
Conference Exhibitor
$300

This comes with ability to set up an additional demonstration space adjacent to your vendor booth. Includes a 8' table, two chairs, power strip, & extension cord (as needed) for your booth for the entire duration of the conference.

NAWIC Chapter Sales & Promo Table
$25

Share and sell your chapter swag or promote your chapter! Includes a 8' table, two chairs, power strip, & extension cord (as needed) for your booth for the entire duration of the conference.

Program Advertising: Full Page
$500

Full color ads in our brochure (electronic & print) distributed to all attendees & vendors.

Program Advertising: Half Page
$300

Full color ads in our brochure (electronic & print) distributed to all attendees & vendors.

Program Advertising: Quarter Page
$150

Full color ads in our brochure (electronic & print) distributed to all attendees & vendors.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!