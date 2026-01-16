SPONSOR: South Atlantic Spring Forum

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About this event
As the exclusive welcome sponsor, your brand will be front and center from the moment attendees arrive, woven into every touchpoint from Welcome Gifts and keycards to the Wednesday Night Welcome Reception proudly displaying your support of Women in Construction.
This sponsorship includes:
As the Keynote Sponsor, your brand will be the center of attention during key moments of our event. Your sponsorship enables us to bring powerful messaging to our attendees.
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As the exclusive Gala sponsor, you will bring the party to our attendees. Your brand will be acknowledged at our Gala & Awards Dinner.
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Feeding the body is just as important as feeding the mind. This sponsor will be highlighted at each of our luncheons.
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Through mixing & mingling comes innovation. Proudly sponsor our attendees’ networking happy hour to encourage innovation and support of Women in Construction!
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Start the day off right with recognition. This sponsor will be highlighted at each of our breakfasts.
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As the Breakout Sponsor, your brand will be prominently displayed during breakout sessions of our event. Your sponsorship enables us to bring powerful messaging to our attendees in a one-on-one atmosphere.
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Keep our attendees energized & your brand at forefront at every snack & refreshment break throughout the conference.
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Promote t he industry & inspire the next generation by helping us sponsor students from regional schools such as: Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, & NC A&T attend our conference.
This sponsorship includes:
Promote t he industry & inspire the next generation by helping us sponsor students from regional schools such as: Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, & NC A&T attend our conference.
This sponsorship includes:
Promote the industry & inspire the next generation by helping us sponsor students from regional schools such as: Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, & NC A&T attend our conference.
This sponsorship includes:
This comes with ability to set up an additional demonstration space adjacent to your vendor booth. Includes a 8' table, two chairs, power strip, & extension cord (as needed) for your booth for the entire duration of the conference.
Share and sell your chapter swag or promote your chapter! Includes a 8' table, two chairs, power strip, & extension cord (as needed) for your booth for the entire duration of the conference.
Full color ads in our brochure (electronic & print) distributed to all attendees & vendors.
Full color ads in our brochure (electronic & print) distributed to all attendees & vendors.
Full color ads in our brochure (electronic & print) distributed to all attendees & vendors.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!