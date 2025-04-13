Sponsor St. Joe Pridefest – Choose Your Impact

In addition to thanks for your contribution you will receive: Two of this year's St. Joe Pride T-Shirts, and, at your discretion, a shout-out on our social media account. Your logo will be posted at the next St. Joe Pridefest, on our website until the second Pridefest from now, and within this year's Pridefest guidebook. You may also be placed as one of the leads in year's Pridefest Parade, if you desire. Again, at your discretion, we will announce your sponsorship regularly throughout this year's Pridefest and give you monthly social media shout-outs until the second Pridefest from now. You will also be given the option to name an area, event, or act at this year's Pridefest.

In addition to thanks for your contribution you will receive: Two of this year's St. Joe Pride T-Shirts, and, at your discretion, a shout-out on our social media account. Your logo will be posted at the next St. Joe Pridefest, on our website until the second Pridefest from now, and within this year's Pridefest guidebook. You may also be placed as one of the leads in year's Pridefest Parade, if you desire. Again, at your discretion, we will announce your sponsorship regularly throughout this year's Pridefest and give you monthly social media shout-outs until the second Pridefest from now. You will also be given the option to name an area, event, or act at this year's Pridefest.

More details...