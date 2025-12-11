Tennessee Charitable Care Network

Sponsor TCCN

Legacy Partner
$10,000
  • Headline logo display on signage and website, dedicated Social Media Post with Recognition of Support during the year
  • Opportunity to Address Attendees at Event of Your Choice and Complimentary Newsletter Article
  • Up to 4 Complimentary Event Registrations
  • Complimentary Exhibit Table at Annual Conference
  • Recognition as TCCN Partner in Health and suite of Partner in Health benefits
Visionary Partner
$7,500
  • Prominent logo display on signage and website
  • Recognition at Event of Your Choice
  • Up to 3 Complimentary Event Registrations
  • Complimentary Exhibit Table at Annual Conference
  • Recognition as TCCN Partner in Health and suite of Partner in Health benefits
Impact Partner
$5,000
  • Priority logo display on signage and website
  • Up to 2 Complimentary Event Registrations
  • Complimentary Exhibit Table at Annual Conference
  • Recognition as TCCN Partner in Health and suite of Partner in Health benefits
Champion Partner
$2,500
  • 1 Complimentary Event Registration
  • Complimentary Exhibit Table at Annual Conference
  • Logo Displayed on Event Signage and Website
  • Recognition as TCCN Partner in Health and suite of Partner in Health benefits
Care Partner
$1,500
  • 1 Complimentary Event Registrations
  • Complimentary Exhibit Table at Annual Conference
  • Logo Displayed on Event Signage and Website
  • Recognition as TCCN Partner in Health and suite of Partner in Health benefits
Charitable Care Cheerleader
$1,000
  • 1 Complimentary Event Registrations
  • Complimentary Exhibit Table at Annual Conference
  • Logo Displayed on Event Signage and Website
Nonprofit Exhibitor
$300

Exhibitor Table and 1 Registration for Annual Conference in September - Nonprofits Only

Virtual Education Sponsor
$250

Sponsor a Virtual Webinar or Event!

Recognition as Event Sponsor with logo displayed on website and social media

Your Choice!
Pay what you can

Don't see a sponsorship level here that fits your needs or budget but want to support training and education for TCCN Members?


You're welcome to support TCCN at another level of your choice.

Add a donation for Tennessee Charitable Care Network

