Sponsor the 2025 Living History Cemetery Tour

- Business/organization featured in tour program with a quarter page ad - Featured ad on the Friends of Allegan's Oakwood Cemetery Facebook page - Business/organization name included on display at the tour
- Business/organization featured in tour program with a quarter page ad - Featured ad on the Friends of Allegan's Oakwood Cemetery Facebook page - Business/organization name included on display at the tour
Marble Sponsor
$100
- Business/organization featured in tour program with a half page ad - Featured ad on the Friends of Allegan's Oakwood Cemetery Facebook page - Business/organization logo included on display at the tour
- Business/organization featured in tour program with a half page ad - Featured ad on the Friends of Allegan's Oakwood Cemetery Facebook page - Business/organization logo included on display at the tour