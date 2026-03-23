High Cotton Classic

Hosted by

High Cotton Classic

About this event

Sponsor the 2026 High Cotton Classic

1949 High Cotton Rd

South Carolina 29706, USA

Presenting Sponsorship item
Presenting Sponsorship
$15,000
Full Team Sporting Clay Package | Premier Logo Presence at the Event, Website and all High Cotton Marketing Materials | 4 Yard Game Ticket Packages | Additional Yard Game Tickets for All Shooters | 8 Guest Dinner Tickets | Special High Cotton Gift & More | Invitation to Special Events
Gold Sponsorship item
Gold Sponsorship
$4,999

Full Team Sporting Clays Package | Logo Presence At the Event, Website and On Our Marketing Materials | 4x Guest Dinner tickets | Special High Cotton Gift & More ................................................................................ Please note that your team tickets for the event will still require registration. A High Cotton representative will be in touch with you with further instructions on Early Bird registration.

Silver Sponsorship item
Silver Sponsorship
$2,500
4x Yard Game Ticket Packages | Logo Presence At the Event, Website and On Our Marketing Materials | Special High Cotton Gift & More
Bronze Sponsorship item
Bronze Sponsorship
$500
Logo Presence At the Event, Website and On Our Marketing Materials | 2x Dinner Tickets | Special High Cotton Gift
Friends Of HC item
Friends Of HC
$250
Logo on our Website | 2x Dinner Tickets | Special High Cotton Gift
Presenting Trapper Contributor item
Presenting Trapper Contributor
$4,999
Senior Trapper Contributor item
Senior Trapper Contributor
$1,000
Junior Trapper Contributor item
Junior Trapper Contributor
$500
Supporting Trapper Contributor item
Supporting Trapper Contributor
$250
Add a donation for High Cotton Classic

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!