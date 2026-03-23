Sponsor the 2026 High Cotton Classic

About this event
Full Team Sporting Clays Package | Logo Presence At the Event, Website and On Our Marketing Materials | 4x Guest Dinner tickets | Special High Cotton Gift & More ................................................................................ Please note that your team tickets for the event will still require registration. A High Cotton representative will be in touch with you with further instructions on Early Bird registration.
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