Sponsor the 2026 Living History Cemetery Tour

- Business/organization featured in tour program with a quarter page ad - Featured ad on the Friends of Allegan's Oakwood Cemetery Facebook page - Business/organization name included on display at the tour
- Business/organization featured in tour program with a quarter page ad - Featured ad on the Friends of Allegan's Oakwood Cemetery Facebook page - Business/organization name included on display at the tour
Marble Sponsor
$100
- Business/organization featured in tour program with a half page ad - Featured ad on the Friends of Allegan's Oakwood Cemetery Facebook page - Business/organization logo included on display at the tour
- Business/organization featured in tour program with a half page ad - Featured ad on the Friends of Allegan's Oakwood Cemetery Facebook page - Business/organization logo included on display at the tour
Add a donation for Friends Of Allegans Oakwood Cemetery
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!