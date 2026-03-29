Rockland Rotary Club Charitable Fund

Hosted by

Rockland Rotary Club Charitable Fund

About this event

Sponsor the 2026 Marcel Lacasse Memorial Golf Tournament

220 Warrenton St

Rockport, ME 04856, USA

PAR Sponsor
$100

Name displayed on the course

BIRDIE Sponsors
$250

PAR Package Plus: Sponsorship of Tee & Green with Prominent signage, Tournament entry fee for one person, Media Recognition in Event Advertisements.

Instruction: You will be asked to enter golfer information. If you do not have it at this time, please enter TBD and contact [email protected] to provide a list when available.
To register other golfers in your group, use the golfer registration form.
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2026-marcel-lacasse-memorial-golf-tournament-registration 

EAGLE Sponsors
$500

PAR Package Plus: Sponsorship of Tee & Green with Prominent signage, Tournament entry fee for two people, Media Recognition in Event Advertisements.

Instruction: You will be asked to enter golfer information. If you do not have it at this time, please enter TBD and contact [email protected] to provide a list when available.
To register other golfers in your group, use the golfer registration form.
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2026-marcel-lacasse-memorial-golf-tournament-registration 

DOUBLE EAGLE SPONSORS
$1,000

PAR Package Plus: Sponsorship of Tee & Green with Prominent signage, Tournament entry fee for four people, Media Recognition in Event Advertisements, prominent display of your company's banner at the tournament.

Instruction: You will be asked to enter golfer information. If you do not have it at this time, please enter TBD and contact [email protected] to provide a list when available.
To register other golfers in your group, use the golfer registration form.
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2026-marcel-lacasse-memorial-golf-tournament-registration 

Add a donation for Rockland Rotary Club Charitable Fund

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