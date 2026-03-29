Sponsor the 2026 Marcel Lacasse Memorial Golf Tournament

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About this event
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PAR Package Plus: Sponsorship of Tee & Green with Prominent signage, Tournament entry fee for one person, Media Recognition in Event Advertisements.
Instruction: You will be asked to enter golfer information. If you do not have it at this time, please enter TBD and contact [email protected] to provide a list when available.
To register other golfers in your group, use the golfer registration form.
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2026-marcel-lacasse-memorial-golf-tournament-registration
PAR Package Plus: Sponsorship of Tee & Green with Prominent signage, Tournament entry fee for two people, Media Recognition in Event Advertisements.
Instruction: You will be asked to enter golfer information. If you do not have it at this time, please enter TBD and contact [email protected] to provide a list when available.
To register other golfers in your group, use the golfer registration form.
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2026-marcel-lacasse-memorial-golf-tournament-registration
PAR Package Plus: Sponsorship of Tee & Green with Prominent signage, Tournament entry fee for four people, Media Recognition in Event Advertisements, prominent display of your company's banner at the tournament.
Instruction: You will be asked to enter golfer information. If you do not have it at this time, please enter TBD and contact [email protected] to provide a list when available.
To register other golfers in your group, use the golfer registration form.
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2026-marcel-lacasse-memorial-golf-tournament-registration
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