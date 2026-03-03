Sponsor the 2026 NEST+m PTA Auction & Gala

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About this event
- Acknowledgement on the auction & gala website with your logo/photo.
- Logo displayed on signage at the Gala.
- 1 gala ticket
- 1 Social media shoutout (1 standalone post)
- Acknowledgement on the auction/gala website with your logo/photo.
- Logo displayed on signage at the Gala.
- 2 gala tickets
- 2 Social media shoutouts (1 standalone post+story)
- Acknowledgement on the auction/gala website
- Logo displayed on signage at the Gala.
- 2 gala tickets
- 3 Social media shoutouts (1 standalone post, 2 stories)
- Logo/Family Name included in auction/gala emails, with link to your business (if applicable)
- Acknowledgement on the auction/gala website
- Logo displayed on signage at the Gala.
- 4 gala tickets
- 4 Social media shoutouts (1 standalone post+3 stories)
- Logo/Family Name included in auction/gala emails, with link
to your business (if applicable)
$
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