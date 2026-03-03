NEST+m Parent Teachers Association Inc.

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NEST+m Parent Teachers Association Inc.

About this event

Sponsor the 2026 NEST+m PTA Auction & Gala

48 Wall St

New York, NY 10005, USA

Silver Sponsorship
$500

- Acknowledgement on the auction & gala website with your logo/photo.
- Logo displayed on signage at the Gala.
- 1 gala ticket
- 1 Social media shoutout (1 standalone post)

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

- Acknowledgement on the auction/gala website with your logo/photo.
- Logo displayed on signage at the Gala.
- 2 gala tickets
- 2 Social media shoutouts (1 standalone post+story)

Platinum Sponsorhip
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

- Acknowledgement on the auction/gala website
- Logo displayed on signage at the Gala.
- 2 gala tickets
- 3 Social media shoutouts (1 standalone post, 2 stories)
- Logo/Family Name included in auction/gala emails, with link to your business (if applicable)

Diamond Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

- Acknowledgement on the auction/gala website
- Logo displayed on signage at the Gala.
- 4 gala tickets
- 4 Social media shoutouts (1 standalone post+3 stories)
- Logo/Family Name included in auction/gala emails, with link
to your business (if applicable)

Add a donation for NEST+m Parent Teachers Association Inc.

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