Sponsor the 2027 CSCC Conference!

Hosted by
About this event
Institution/donor name listed in conference booklet.
Name and color logo in conference booklet sponsor list + digital advertisement (1 slide, sponsor-provided, landscape orientation) displayed during the conference. Listed with all conference sponsors on a poster displayed during the conference.
Bronze benefits + 1/2 page ad in conference booklet. Ad is 8 1/2″ x 5.5″ with a portrait orientation. Listed with all conference sponsors on a poster displayed during the conference.
Silver benefits + full page ad in conference booklet. Ad is 8 1/2″ x 11″ with a portrait orientation. Listed with all conference sponsors on a poster displayed during the conference.
Gold benefits + up to three items (provided by sponsor) shared with attendees (included in conference materials at registration). Listed with all conference sponsors on a poster displayed during the conference.
conference sponsors on a poster displayed during the conference.
Diamond benefits + naming rights to one of the meeting rooms for the duration of the CSCC conference (sponsors will have the option to use their university/program name or honor an individual e.g., alumni, faculty, administrator, historical figure, etc.) with strong connections to the community college context and sponsorship of a signature CSCC event (e.g., evening reception, awards luncheon, or closing plenary breakfast). Sole signage during refreshment breaks and recognition in the conference program.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!