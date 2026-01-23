Sponsor the 2027 CSCC Conference!

Diamond benefits + naming rights to one of the meeting rooms for the duration of the CSCC conference (sponsors will have the option to use their university/program name or honor an individual e.g., alumni, faculty, administrator, historical figure, etc.) with strong connections to the community college context and sponsorship of a signature CSCC event (e.g., evening reception, awards luncheon, or closing plenary breakfast). Sole signage during refreshment breaks and recognition in the conference program.