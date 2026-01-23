Council for the Study of Community Colleges

Hosted by

Council for the Study of Community Colleges

About this event

Sponsor the 2027 CSCC Conference!

CSCC Supporter ($250-$499)
Pay what you can

Institution/donor name listed in conference booklet.

Bronze Level Sponsor ($500-$749)
Pay what you can

Name and color logo in conference booklet sponsor list + digital advertisement (1 slide, sponsor-provided, landscape orientation) displayed during the conference. Listed with all conference sponsors on a poster displayed during the conference.

Silver Level Sponsor ($750-$999)
Pay what you can

Bronze benefits + 1/2 page ad in conference booklet. Ad is 8 1/2″ x 5.5″ with a portrait orientation. Listed with all conference sponsors on a poster displayed during the conference.

Gold Level Sponsor ($1,000-$1,499)
Pay what you can

Silver benefits + full page ad in conference booklet. Ad is 8 1/2″ x 11″ with a portrait orientation. Listed with all conference sponsors on a poster displayed during the conference.

Platinum Level Sponsor ($1,500-$1,999)
Pay what you can

Gold benefits + up to three items (provided by sponsor) shared with attendees (included in conference materials at registration). Listed with all conference sponsors on a poster displayed during the conference.

Diamond Level Sponsor ($2,000-$2,499)
Pay what you can

conference sponsors on a poster displayed during the conference.

Double-Diamond Level Sponsor ($2,500+)
Pay what you can

Diamond benefits + naming rights to one of the meeting rooms for the duration of the CSCC conference (sponsors will have the option to use their university/program name or honor an individual e.g., alumni, faculty, administrator, historical figure, etc.) with strong connections to the community college context and sponsorship of  a signature CSCC event (e.g., evening reception, awards luncheon, or closing plenary breakfast). Sole signage during refreshment breaks and recognition in the conference program.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!