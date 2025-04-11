Wyandanch Plaza Association Inc

Hosted by

Wyandanch Plaza Association Inc

About this event

Sponsor the 8th Annual Art of Giving Benefit 2025

494 Fire Island Ave

Babylon, NY 11702, USA

Platinum Level Sponsor
$25,000

Event admission for 14
Press Release Distributed Announcing Sponsorship
Logo Placement on Event Signage
Printed Journal; Outside Back Cover; Full Page Journal Ad
Verbal Acknowledgement During Benefit
Branding Recognition on Social Platforms
Logo Signage at Delano Stewart Plaza During 2025/2026 Ice Skating Season
Logo Signage at Delano Stewart Plaza During 2026 Summer Season
Logo Signage at all 2025/2026 Events

Gold Level Sponsor
$10,000

Event admission for 12
Press Release Distributed Announcing Sponsorship
Logo Placement on Event Signage
Printed Journal; Inside Back Cover; Full Page Journal Ad
Verbal Acknowledgement During Benefit
Branding Recognition on Social Platforms
Logo Signage at Delano Stewart Plaza During 2025/2026 Ice Skating Season
Logo Signage at Delano Stewart Plaza During 2026 Summer Season
Logo Signage at all 2025/2026 Events

Silver Level Sponsor
$5,000

Event admission for 8
Logo Placement on Event Signage
Printed Journal; Full Page Journal Ad
Branding Recognition on Social Platforms
Logo Signage at Delano Stewart Plaza During 2025/2026 Ice Skating Season
Logo Signage at Delano Stewart Plaza During 2026 Summer Season

Bronze Level Sponsor
$3,000

Event admission for 6
Logo Placement on Event Signage
Printed Journal; Full Page Journal Ad
Branding Recognition on Social Platforms
Logo Signage at Delano Stewart Plaza During 2025/2026 Ice Skating Season
Logo Signage at Delano Stewart Plaza During 2026 Summer Season

Friend Level Sponsor
$1,000

Event admission for 4
Logo Placement on Event Signage
Printed Journal; Half Page Journal Ad
Branding Recognition on Social Platforms

Full Page Journal Advertisement
$1,250

Artwork Specifications: 8.5" W x 11" H
Please submit high-resolution (300 DPI) PDF or JPEG files.
Deadline for Submission: 9/19/2025

Thank you for investing in the arts and supporting the Wyandanch community!

Half Page Journal Advertisement
$600

Artwork Specifications: 8.5" W x 5.5" H
Please submit high-resolution (300 DPI) PDF or JPEG files.
Deadline for Submission: 9/19/2025

Thank you for investing in the arts and supporting the Wyandanch community!

Quarter Page Advertisement
$300

Artwork Specifications: 4.25" W x 5.5" H
Please submit high-resolution (300 DPI) PDF or JPEG files.
Deadline for Submission: 9/19/2025

Thank you for investing in the arts and supporting the Wyandanch community!

General Admission
$150

Includes 1 entry to the 8th Annual Art of Giving Benefit featuring live entertainment, art exhibits, and raffle opportunities. Join us for an inspiring evening celebrating community, culture, and creativity!

Add a donation for Wyandanch Plaza Association Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!