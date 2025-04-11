Sponsor the 8th Annual Art of Giving Benefit 2025

Hosted by
Event admission for 14
Press Release Distributed Announcing Sponsorship
Logo Placement on Event Signage
Printed Journal; Outside Back Cover; Full Page Journal Ad
Verbal Acknowledgement During Benefit
Branding Recognition on Social Platforms
Logo Signage at Delano Stewart Plaza During 2025/2026 Ice Skating Season
Logo Signage at Delano Stewart Plaza During 2026 Summer Season
Logo Signage at all 2025/2026 Events
Event admission for 12
Press Release Distributed Announcing Sponsorship
Logo Placement on Event Signage
Printed Journal; Inside Back Cover; Full Page Journal Ad
Verbal Acknowledgement During Benefit
Branding Recognition on Social Platforms
Logo Signage at Delano Stewart Plaza During 2025/2026 Ice Skating Season
Logo Signage at Delano Stewart Plaza During 2026 Summer Season
Logo Signage at all 2025/2026 Events
Event admission for 8
Logo Placement on Event Signage
Printed Journal; Full Page Journal Ad
Branding Recognition on Social Platforms
Logo Signage at Delano Stewart Plaza During 2025/2026 Ice Skating Season
Logo Signage at Delano Stewart Plaza During 2026 Summer Season
Event admission for 6
Logo Placement on Event Signage
Printed Journal; Full Page Journal Ad
Branding Recognition on Social Platforms
Logo Signage at Delano Stewart Plaza During 2025/2026 Ice Skating Season
Logo Signage at Delano Stewart Plaza During 2026 Summer Season
Event admission for 4
Logo Placement on Event Signage
Printed Journal; Half Page Journal Ad
Branding Recognition on Social Platforms
Artwork Specifications: 8.5" W x 11" H
Please submit high-resolution (300 DPI) PDF or JPEG files.
Deadline for Submission: 9/19/2025
Thank you for investing in the arts and supporting the Wyandanch community!
Artwork Specifications: 8.5" W x 5.5" H
Please submit high-resolution (300 DPI) PDF or JPEG files.
Deadline for Submission: 9/19/2025
Thank you for investing in the arts and supporting the Wyandanch community!
Artwork Specifications: 4.25" W x 5.5" H
Please submit high-resolution (300 DPI) PDF or JPEG files.
Deadline for Submission: 9/19/2025
Thank you for investing in the arts and supporting the Wyandanch community!
Includes 1 entry to the 8th Annual Art of Giving Benefit featuring live entertainment, art exhibits, and raffle opportunities. Join us for an inspiring evening celebrating community, culture, and creativity!
$
