Sponsor the Altadena Talks Podcast – Uplifting Community Voices

💎 PLATINUM SPONSOR
$10,000
(Full-Month Sponsorship Across All Media Platforms) 🟢 Estimated Monthly Reach: 125,000+ Benefits Include: Premier logo placement on all show banners, livestreams, flyers, and websites Verbal & visual ads in 4+ podcast episodes Exclusive Press Release mention as Headline Sponsor Speaking opportunity at one monthly event 1-month custom social campaign featuring your business Event booth/table presence Featured in 2 newsletters & recap reports Sponsor hyperlink on website homepage Monthly analytics report with engagement metrics
🥇 GOLD SPONSOR
$5,000
(2-Week Campaign or Signature Event Sponsorship) 🟢 Estimated Reach: 60,000+ Benefits Include: Logo in 2 podcast episodes (visual + mention) Shared sponsor banner & website features 2 dedicated & 4 shared social media posts Booth/table at major event Featured in one newsletter Recognition in all event/press materials
🥈 SILVER SPONSOR
$2,500
(One-Week Podcast & Reels Campaign) 🟢 Estimated Reach: 25,000+ Benefits Include: Logo in 1 podcast episode & 2 reels 2 shared social media shoutouts Booth/table at community partner event Logo on website sponsor section
🥉 BRONZE SPONSOR
$1,000
(Weekend Mini-Series or Special Event) 🟢 Estimated Reach: 10,000+ Benefits Include: Logo in 1 podcast post & recap flyer Recognition in social media sponsor carousel Name in 1 community impact report Listed on website sponsor page
🤝 COMMUNITY PARTNER
$500
(Single Day Podcast or Event Post Sponsorship) 🟢 Estimated Reach: 3,000–5,000 Benefits Include: “Sponsored by” tag on 1 episode or flyer Logo in 1 digital asset (post or flyer) Listed in sponsor section of newsletter
➕ COMMUNITY CONTRIBUTOR
$100
For those who want to help but don’t need advertising benefits. Your name will appear in our special "Community Contributors" section on our site and newsletter.
