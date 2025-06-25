Sponsor the Altadena Talks Podcast – Uplifting Community Voices
💎 PLATINUM SPONSOR
$10,000
(Full-Month Sponsorship Across All Media Platforms)
🟢 Estimated Monthly Reach: 125,000+
Benefits Include:
Premier logo placement on all show banners, livestreams, flyers, and websites
Verbal & visual ads in 4+ podcast episodes
Exclusive Press Release mention as Headline Sponsor
Speaking opportunity at one monthly event
1-month custom social campaign featuring your business
Event booth/table presence
Featured in 2 newsletters & recap reports
Sponsor hyperlink on website homepage
Monthly analytics report with engagement metrics
🥇 GOLD SPONSOR
$5,000
(2-Week Campaign or Signature Event Sponsorship)
🟢 Estimated Reach: 60,000+
Benefits Include:
Logo in 2 podcast episodes (visual + mention)
Shared sponsor banner & website features
2 dedicated & 4 shared social media posts
Booth/table at major event
Featured in one newsletter
Recognition in all event/press materials
🥈 SILVER SPONSOR
$2,500
(One-Week Podcast & Reels Campaign)
🟢 Estimated Reach: 25,000+
Benefits Include:
Logo in 1 podcast episode & 2 reels
2 shared social media shoutouts
Booth/table at community partner event
Logo on website sponsor section
🥉 BRONZE SPONSOR
$1,000
(Weekend Mini-Series or Special Event)
🟢 Estimated Reach: 10,000+
Benefits Include:
Logo in 1 podcast post & recap flyer
Recognition in social media sponsor carousel
Name in 1 community impact report
Listed on website sponsor page
🤝 COMMUNITY PARTNER
$500
(Single Day Podcast or Event Post Sponsorship)
🟢 Estimated Reach: 3,000–5,000
Benefits Include:
“Sponsored by” tag on 1 episode or flyer
Logo in 1 digital asset (post or flyer)
Listed in sponsor section of newsletter
➕ COMMUNITY CONTRIBUTOR
$100
For those who want to help but don’t need advertising benefits.
Your name will appear in our special "Community Contributors" section on our site and newsletter.
