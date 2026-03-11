Sponsor the BPE Birthday Bash

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About this event
The Cornerstone Sponsor level, at $104,000, includes 20 event tickets and the ability to nominate two honorees. Cornerstone Sponsors receive dedicated social media recognition both leading up to and following the event, recognition on the BPE website, and prominent logo placement on event signage. This level also includes the opportunity to provide a welcome message from the stage and exclusive sponsorship of a major event asset, such as the audiovisual production or the champagne toast.
The Catalyst Sponsor level, at $40,000, includes 10 tickets and the opportunity to nominate one honoree. Catalyst Sponsors are recognized on the BPE website and from the stage during the event. Their logo will appear on event signage, and they will receive a social media thank-you post. Catalyst Sponsors may also sponsor a featured event element such as the photo booth or balloon raffle.
The Cultivator Sponsor level, at $14,000, includes 6 tickets to the event. Cultivator Sponsors receive recognition on the BPE website, their name announced from the stage, name recognition on event signage, and a social media thank-you post.
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