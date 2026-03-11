Sponsor the BPE Birthday Bash

The Cornerstone Sponsor level, at $104,000, includes 20 event tickets and the ability to nominate two honorees. Cornerstone Sponsors receive dedicated social media recognition both leading up to and following the event, recognition on the BPE website, and prominent logo placement on event signage. This level also includes the opportunity to provide a welcome message from the stage and exclusive sponsorship of a major event asset, such as the audiovisual production or the champagne toast.



