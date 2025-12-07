SPONSOR THE EXPERIENCE MIC DROP • TAKE A BOW GOING BIGGER | BOLDER | BEYOND)

District 103 Toastmasters

Smedley Distinguished item
$5,000

Meal Sponsorship Benefits (Limited to 4 Sponsors):

• Full Page Advertisement All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PNG, TIFF, PDF, or EPS) High Resolution, Color Mode: CMYK in 2026 District 103 Annual Conference Program

• Four tickets for the 2026 District 103 Annual Conference

• Corporate Recognition on all District 103 Toastmasters
social media channels and website

• Exclusive Recognition as the Official Meal Sponsor

• Special On-Stage Acknowledgment during Dinner

President’s Distinguished item
$3,250

• Full Page Advertisement Inside Program All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PNG, TIFF, PDF, or EPS) High Resolution, Color Mode: CMYK in 2026 District 103 Annual Conference Program

• Four tickets to the two-day 2026 District 103 Annual Conference

• Corporate Recognition on Facebook/Instagram social
media channels

• Corporate Recognition On-Stage Acknowledgment

Select Distinguished item
$1,500

• Half-Page Advertisement* All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PNG, TIFF, PDF, or EPS) High Resolution, Color Mode: CMYK in 2026 District 103 Annual Conference Program

• Two tickets to the two-day 2026 District 103 Annual Conference

• Corporate Recognition on Facebook, Instagram & District 103 Website

Distinguished item
$1,000

• Quarter-Page Advertisement*: All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG),
PNG, TIFF, PDF, or EPS) High Resolution, Color Mode: CMYK in 2026 District 103 Annual Conference Program

• Two tickets to the two-day 2026 District 103 Annual
Conference

• Corporate recognition on District 103 Toastmasters Website

VIP Inner Circle Experience – In-kind Donations item
Free

Donations that are accepted in lieu of cash include the following (But not limited to): $500 Value

•  Placement of donated goods or services in VIP gift bags

•  Two complimentary tickets to the two-day 2026 District 103 Annual Conference

•  Recognition as an In-Kind Sponsor in the official Conference Program

•  Verbal recognition during conference sessions or special events

•  Opportunity to showcase your brand to a diverse audience of leaders and professionals

•  Inclusion on the conference website and District 103 social media platforms

Achiever Honors Reception item
$500

• Recognition in the Conference Program as an Achiever Honors Sponsor

• Special mention during the April 24th Friday Kickoff Achievers Reception

• Acknowledgment on District 103’s website and social media platforms

• Opportunity to showcase your brand to an audience of leaders and professionals

