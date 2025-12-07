SPONSOR THE EXPERIENCE MIC DROP • TAKE A BOW GOING BIGGER | BOLDER | BEYOND)

Hosted by
About this event
Meal Sponsorship Benefits (Limited to 4 Sponsors):
• Full Page Advertisement All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PNG, TIFF, PDF, or EPS) High Resolution, Color Mode: CMYK in 2026 District 103 Annual Conference Program
• Four tickets for the 2026 District 103 Annual Conference
• Corporate Recognition on all District 103 Toastmasters
social media channels and website
• Exclusive Recognition as the Official Meal Sponsor
• Special On-Stage Acknowledgment during Dinner
• Full Page Advertisement Inside Program All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PNG, TIFF, PDF, or EPS) High Resolution, Color Mode: CMYK in 2026 District 103 Annual Conference Program
• Four tickets to the two-day 2026 District 103 Annual Conference
• Corporate Recognition on Facebook/Instagram social
media channels
• Corporate Recognition On-Stage Acknowledgment
• Half-Page Advertisement* All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PNG, TIFF, PDF, or EPS) High Resolution, Color Mode: CMYK in 2026 District 103 Annual Conference Program
• Two tickets to the two-day 2026 District 103 Annual Conference
• Corporate Recognition on Facebook, Instagram & District 103 Website
• Quarter-Page Advertisement*: All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG),
PNG, TIFF, PDF, or EPS) High Resolution, Color Mode: CMYK in 2026 District 103 Annual Conference Program
• Two tickets to the two-day 2026 District 103 Annual
Conference
• Corporate recognition on District 103 Toastmasters Website
Donations that are accepted in lieu of cash include the following (But not limited to): $500 Value
• Placement of donated goods or services in VIP gift bags
• Two complimentary tickets to the two-day 2026 District 103 Annual Conference
• Recognition as an In-Kind Sponsor in the official Conference Program
• Verbal recognition during conference sessions or special events
• Opportunity to showcase your brand to a diverse audience of leaders and professionals
• Inclusion on the conference website and District 103 social media platforms
• Recognition in the Conference Program as an Achiever Honors Sponsor
• Special mention during the April 24th Friday Kickoff Achievers Reception
• Acknowledgment on District 103’s website and social media platforms
• Opportunity to showcase your brand to an audience of leaders and professionals
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!