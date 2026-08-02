Sponsor The Great Catsby Casino Night

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About this event
Serves as the Presenting Sponsor, helping underwrite The Great Catsby while maximizing the funds raised for HappyKats.
Benefits:
• Presented By recognition
• Premier logo placement
• Website, social media & printed program
• Company banner display
• VIP table
• 8 tickets
• Casino party for your company (value $1,250)
Helps create an exciting casino experience by sponsoring professional gaming tables, dealers, and gaming equipment.
Benefits:
• Exclusive casino naming rights
• Casino signage
• Website & social media
• Program recognition
• 6 tickets
Sponsors the elegant Speakeasy Bar, creating a memorable Gatsby-inspired cocktail experience for guests.
Benefits:
• Exclusive bar signage
• Website & social media
• Program recognition
• 4 tickets
Helps provide the evening's dining experience, including heavy hors d'oeuvres and guest hospitality.
Benefits:
• Dining signage
• Website & social media
• Program recognition
• 4 tickets
Supports event décor, guest experience, and the special touches that make The Great Catsby an unforgettable evening.
Benefits:
• Mission recognition
• Website & Social media
• Program listing
• 2 tickets
Provides food, toys, enrichment, and everyday care to help rescued cats feel safe, healthy, and loved while they wait for their forever homes.
Benefits:
• Mission recognition
• Website & Social media
• Program listing
• 1 ticket
PLEASE ENTER $0.00 IN THE PAYMENT FIELD
Businesses can also support The Great Catsby by donating goods or services. In-kind gifts reduce event expenses, so more proceeds directly benefit HappyKats.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!