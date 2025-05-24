Kenowa Hills Education Foundation

Kenowa Hills Education Foundation

Sponsor - The Knights Run For Education

Sprint
$1,000
Largest logo at the top of race T-shirt Banner (provided by sponsor) displayed at start/finish Logo and presence at post-race refreshments table Logo at water table Logo on race signage Information and samples in race packets Social media recognition 6 complementary entries
Run
$600
Logo on race T-Shirt Banner (provided by sponsor) displayed at the race Logo on race signage Information and samples in race packets Social media recognition 4 complementary entries
Jog
$250
Name on race T-shirt Information and samples in race packets Social media recognition 2 complementary entries

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!