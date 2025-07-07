Morris Knolls Marching Band
Sponsor the Morris Knolls Marching Band!
Director
$5,000
Large logo + link on
morrisknollsmarchingband.com
Premier placement on stadium sponsor banner
Large logo on Pit Crew t-shirts
Verbal recognition at every halftime performance
Business name in weekly band newsletter
Featured logo in End-of-Season Banquet programs
Drum Major
$2,500
Medium logo + link on
morrisknollsmarchingband.com
Medium logo on stadium banner
Medium logo on Pit Crew t-shirts
Verbal recognition at every halftime performance
Business name in weekly band newsletter
Small logo in Banquet program
Drum Captain
$1,000
Small logo + link on
morrisknollsmarchingband.com
Small logo on stadium banner
Business name on Pit Crew t-shirts
Verbal recognition at every halftime performance
Name in weekly newsletter & banquet program
Section Leader
$500
Company name + link on
morrisknollsmarchingband.com
Medium-sized name on stadium banner
Business name on Pit Crew t-shirts
Name in weekly newsletter & banquet program
Friend of the Band
$250
Company name + link on
morrisknollsmarchingband.com
Small-sized name on stadium banner
Name in weekly newsletter & banquet program
