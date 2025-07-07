Sponsor the Morris Knolls Marching Band!

Director
$5,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

  • Large logo + link on morrisknollsmarchingband.com
  • Premier placement on stadium sponsor banner
  • Large logo on Pit Crew t-shirts
  • Verbal recognition at every halftime performance
  • Business name in weekly band newsletter
  • Featured logo in End-of-Season Banquet programs
Drum Major
$2,500

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

  • Medium logo + link on morrisknollsmarchingband.com
  • Medium logo on stadium banner
  • Medium logo on Pit Crew t-shirts
  • Verbal recognition at every halftime performance
  • Business name in weekly band newsletter
  • Small logo in Banquet program
Drum Captain
$1,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

  • Small logo + link on morrisknollsmarchingband.com
  • Small logo on stadium banner
  • Business name on Pit Crew t-shirts
  • Verbal recognition at every halftime performance
  • Name in weekly newsletter & banquet program
Section Leader
$500

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

  • Company name + link on morrisknollsmarchingband.com
  • Medium-sized name on stadium banner
  • Business name on Pit Crew t-shirts
  • Name in weekly newsletter & banquet program
Friend of the Band
$250

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing