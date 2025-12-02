Olympia Funk Festival - Funk OFF!

Hosted by

Olympia Funk Festival - Funk OFF!

About this event

Sponsor the Olympia Funk Festival!

Mainstage Band Sponsor
$1,000

As a headlining band sponsor, you'll receive:


2 Weekend Passes

Your Name/Logo Displayed On Stage during your sponsored band’s performance and throughout the festival

Recognition on the Festival Website (Band Sponsor section)

Social Media Shoutout

2 Funk Fest T-Shirts

Secondary Stage Band Sponsor
$500

As a secondary stage band sponsor, you'll receive:


1 Weekend Pass

Your Name/Logo Displayed On Stage during your sponsored band’s performance

Recognition on the Festival Website (Band Sponsor section)

Social Media Shoutout

1 Funk Fest T-Shirt

Add a donation for Olympia Funk Festival - Funk OFF!

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!