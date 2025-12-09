Sponsor The Peach State Birth Expo 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Commerce, GA 30529, USA
• Business name on signage
• Name listed on website
• Group social media thank-you
• One vendor table included (optional)
• Medium logo on event signage
• Social media thank-you
• Name + logo listed on website
• One vendor table included (optional)
• Large logo on event signage
• Social media sponsor spotlight
• Name, logo & link featured on our website
• One vendor table included (optional)
• Premier logo on all event materials
• Logo on stage banner
• On-stage recognition during the event
• Premium vendor booth placement
• Logo + clickable link in digital promotions
• Featured social media highlight + Reels announcement
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!