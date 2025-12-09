Peach State Birth Coalition Co.

Hosted by

Peach State Birth Coalition Co.

About this event

Sponsor The Peach State Birth Expo 2026

110 State St

Commerce, GA 30529, USA

COMMUNITY SUPPORTER
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• Business name on signage
• Name listed on website
• Group social media thank-you
• One vendor table included (optional)

BIRTH ALLY
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

• Medium logo on event signage
• Social media thank-you
• Name + logo listed on website
• One vendor table included (optional)

FAMILY ADVOCATE
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• Large logo on event signage
• Social media sponsor spotlight
• Name, logo & link featured on our website
• One vendor table included (optional)

PEACH CHAMPION
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

• Premier logo on all event materials
• Logo on stage banner
• On-stage recognition during the event
• Premium vendor booth placement
• Logo + clickable link in digital promotions
• Featured social media highlight + Reels announcement

Add a donation for Peach State Birth Coalition Co.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!