India Chamber of Commerce Minnesota

Offered by

India Chamber of Commerce Minnesota

About this shop

Sponsor the Pinnacle Gala

Platinum Sponsor – $10,000
$10,000

Premier brand visibility across all event materials, website, and media promotions

One VIP Platinum Table (10 premium seats)

On-stage acknowledgment and Emcee recognition

Full-page feature in the event program

Logo placement on LED screens

Opportunity to sponsor a headline element (keynote, award presentation, or entertainment)

Gold Sponsor – $7,500
$7,500

Prominent logo placement on event signage, website, and printed materials

One Prime Gold Table (10 seats)

Recognition during the awards ceremony

Inclusion in press materials

Half-page feature in the event program

Option to sponsor a featured event element (dessert, lounge, or live music)

Silver Sponsor – $5,000
$5,000

Logo displayed on event signage, website, and printed program

One Gala Silver Table (10 seats)

Emcee recognition during the event

Bronze Sponsor – $2,500
$2,500

Logo inclusion on event signage and website

Half-table seating (5 seats)

Mention in the event program and Chamber social media

Verbal acknowledgment during the Gala


Supporter Sponsor – $1,500 (Entry Level)
$1,500

Logo listed on the event website and printed program

Two Gala tickets with priority seating

Recognition on Chamber social media channels

Mention in post-event “Thank You” highlights

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!