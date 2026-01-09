Sponsor the Pinnacle Gala

Offered by
Premier brand visibility across all event materials, website, and media promotions
One VIP Platinum Table (10 premium seats)
On-stage acknowledgment and Emcee recognition
Full-page feature in the event program
Logo placement on LED screens
Opportunity to sponsor a headline element (keynote, award presentation, or entertainment)
Prominent logo placement on event signage, website, and printed materials
One Prime Gold Table (10 seats)
Recognition during the awards ceremony
Inclusion in press materials
Half-page feature in the event program
Option to sponsor a featured event element (dessert, lounge, or live music)
Logo displayed on event signage, website, and printed program
One Gala Silver Table (10 seats)
Emcee recognition during the event
Logo inclusion on event signage and website
Half-table seating (5 seats)
Mention in the event program and Chamber social media
Verbal acknowledgment during the Gala
Logo listed on the event website and printed program
Two Gala tickets with priority seating
Recognition on Chamber social media channels
Mention in post-event “Thank You” highlights
