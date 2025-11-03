Sponsor the Southern New Jersey Coast Guard Ball

Wildwood, NJ 08260, USA
Your Sponsorship Includes: Acknowledgement as the Premier Sponsor on all signage, social media, marketing materials, website and Ball program; Table for 8 with recognition; Ability to include marketing materials or swag in guest gift bags; Half Page Ad Recognition in the Coast Guard Community Guide as our 2026 SNJCG Ball Sponsor. Commitment deadline by March 6, 2026, for inclusion in the Coast Guard Community Guide.
Your Sponsorship Includes: 6 Tickets; Recognition on each table as Favor Sponsor; Recognition on social media, marketing materials, website and Ball program; Sticker with logo (supplied by sponsor) to be applied to each favor gift box.
Your Sponsorship Includes: 4 Tickets; Recognition on each Floral Centerpiece; Recognition on social media, marketing materials, website and Ball program; Ability to include marketing materials or swag in guest gift bags.
