Sponsor Spartans Football

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About this event
Post Once Weekly On Our FB Page
Logo on BHS Team T-Shirt
Logo on Sideline Banner at BHS Games
Logo on Homecoming Float Banner
Admission to 2 Home Football Games
Announced at BHS Football Games
Recognized in Berthoud Surveyor
Recognized on the Football FB Page
Berthoud Football Car Window Decal
Thank You & Team Photo
Logo on Sideline Banner at BHS Game
Logo on Homecoming Float Banner
Admission to 2 Home Football Games
Announced at BHS Football Games
Recognized in Berthoud Surveyor
Recognized on the Football FB Page
Berthoud Football Car Window Decal
Thank you & Team Photo
Admission to 2 Home Games
Announced at BHS Football Games
Recognized in Berthoud Surveyor
Recognized on the Football FB Page
Berthoud Football Car Window Decal
Thank you & Team Photo
Announced at BHS Football Games
Recognized in Berthoud Surveyor
Recognized on the Football FB Page
Berthoud Football Car Window Decal
Thank you & Team Photo
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