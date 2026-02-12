Berthoud Football Backers

Hosted by

Berthoud Football Backers

About this event

Sponsor Spartans Football

Berthoud

CO, USA

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,000

Post Once Weekly On Our FB Page

Logo on BHS Team T-Shirt

Logo on Sideline Banner at BHS Games

Logo on Homecoming Float Banner

Admission to 2 Home Football Games

Announced at BHS Football Games

Recognized in Berthoud Surveyor

Recognized on the Football FB Page

Berthoud Football Car Window Decal

Thank You & Team Photo

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Logo on Sideline Banner at BHS Game

Logo on Homecoming Float Banner

Admission to 2 Home Football Games

Announced at BHS Football Games

Recognized in Berthoud Surveyor

Recognized on the Football FB Page

Berthoud Football Car Window Decal

Thank you & Team Photo

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Admission to 2 Home Games

Announced at BHS Football Games

Recognized in Berthoud Surveyor

Recognized on the Football FB Page

Berthoud Football Car Window Decal

Thank you & Team Photo

Bronze Sponsorship
$200

Announced at BHS Football Games

Recognized in Berthoud Surveyor

Recognized on the Football FB Page

Berthoud Football Car Window Decal

Thank you & Team Photo

Add a donation for Berthoud Football Backers

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