Hosted by

St. Mary School

About this event

Sponsor the St. Mary School Walk-a-Thon

7900 Church St

Gilroy, CA 95020, USA

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

• Logo on Walk-a-Thon PE shirts (worn all year)

• Featured sponsor spotlight on social media

• Logo on event signage, flyer, and school

newsletter

• Sponsor table at post-event dinner

• Website listing with link

Silver Sponsorship
$500

• Name on Walk-a-Thon PE shirts (worn all year)

• Logo on event flyer and sponsor banner

• Group thank-you post on social media

• Mention in school newsletter

• Website listing

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

• Name on sponsor banner

• Website listing

• Day-of shout-out by student emcees

Friend of St. Mary Sponsorship
$100

• Name listed in event program and digital

materials

Add a donation for St. Mary School

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