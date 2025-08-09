Sponsor the St. Mary School Walk-a-Thon

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About this event
• Logo on Walk-a-Thon PE shirts (worn all year)
• Featured sponsor spotlight on social media
• Logo on event signage, flyer, and school
newsletter
• Sponsor table at post-event dinner
• Website listing with link
• Name on Walk-a-Thon PE shirts (worn all year)
• Logo on event flyer and sponsor banner
• Group thank-you post on social media
• Mention in school newsletter
• Website listing
• Name on sponsor banner
• Website listing
• Day-of shout-out by student emcees
• Name listed in event program and digital
materials
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