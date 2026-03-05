Sponsor the Story: Cinderella

About this event
Royal Patron Sponsorship
Includes:
• Recognition as Royal Patron of Cinderella in the performance program
• Premium placement on lobby signage
• Recognition on Rochester City Ballet’s website and social media
• Two complimentary tickets to Cinderella
Principal Role Sponsorship
Includes:
• Recognition as Principal Role Sponsor in the program
• Prominent lobby signage recognition
• Social media acknowledgment
Featured Role Sponsorship
Includes:
• Name listed as Featured Role Sponsor in the program
• Recognition on lobby signage
Ensemble Role Sponsorship
Includes:
• Name listed in the program under Role Sponsors
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!