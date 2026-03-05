Rochester City Ballet

Rochester City Ballet

Sponsor the Story: Cinderella

Cinderella item
Cinderella
$500

Royal Patron Sponsorship

Includes:

• Recognition as Royal Patron of Cinderella in the performance program

• Premium placement on lobby signage

• Recognition on Rochester City Ballet’s website and social media

• Two complimentary tickets to Cinderella

Prince Charming item
Prince Charming
$400

Principal Role Sponsorship

Includes:

• Recognition as Principal Role Sponsor in the program

• Prominent lobby signage recognition

• Social media acknowledgment



Fairy Godmother item
Fairy Godmother
$400

Principal Role Sponsorship

Includes:

• Recognition as Principal Role Sponsor in the program

• Prominent lobby signage recognition

• Social media acknowledgment

Stepsisters item
Stepsisters
$400

Principal Role Sponsorship

Includes:

• Recognition as Principal Role Sponsor in the program

• Prominent lobby signage recognition

• Social media acknowledgment

Spring Fairy item
Spring Fairy
$300

Featured Role Sponsorship

Includes:

• Name listed as Featured Role Sponsor in the program

• Recognition on lobby signage

Summer Fairy
$300

Featured Role Sponsorship

Includes:

• Name listed as Featured Role Sponsor in the program

• Recognition on lobby signage

Autumn Fairy item
Autumn Fairy
$300

Featured Role Sponsorship

Includes:

• Name listed as Featured Role Sponsor in the program

• Recognition on lobby signage

Winter Fairy item
Winter Fairy
$300

Featured Role Sponsorship

Includes:

• Name listed as Featured Role Sponsor in the program

• Recognition on lobby signage

Midnight Fairies item
Midnight Fairies
$200

Ensemble Role Sponsorship

Includes:

• Name listed in the program under Role Sponsors


Bluebirds item
Bluebirds
$200

Ensemble Role Sponsorship

Includes:

• Name listed in the program under Role Sponsors


Butterflies item
Butterflies
$200

Ensemble Role Sponsorship

Includes:

• Name listed in the program under Role Sponsors


Mice item
Mice
$200

Ensemble Role Sponsorship

Includes:

• Name listed in the program under Role Sponsors


