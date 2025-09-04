Sponsor the Tusc County Veterans' Resource Fair

“Stand with our veterans at the ground level.”
As a Patriot Sponsor, your support helps cover the essential costs of outreach and event materials. You’ll be recognized on our event flyer and through a social media thank-you, showing the community that you stand united with our veterans
“Defend hope and strengthen veteran families.”
Defender Sponsors help ensure that veterans and their families can access vital resources and faith-based support. You’ll receive logo placement on event signage and recognition on our website.
“Guard the mission—provide strength and stability.”
As a Guardian Sponsor, you make a lasting impact by supporting direct connections between veterans and resource providers. You’ll enjoy all Defender benefits, featured logo on digital promotions, and verbal recognition during the event’s opening ceremony.
“Soar with us to give veterans a future filled with hope.”
Freedom Sponsors play a leading role in making the event possible. Your name and logo will be prominently displayed on banners and stage signage. You’ll also receive a business spotlight across our social media channels /podcast.
