Sponsor Fulfillment Tickets ONLY for Designer Purse Bingo

These VIP Tickets are reserved exclusively for event sponsors to assign to the guests seated at their sponsored table.

VIP guests receive the ultimate Purses & Prosecco experience, including early entry, premium seating, and exclusive perks throughout the evening.

Please use your sponsor-specific ticket link and code to claim only the number of VIP tickets included in your sponsorship package. These tickets are not for public sale.

VIP Ticket Includes:

🥂 VIP Early Entry at 5:30 PM

🪑 Reserved VIP Table Seating (assigned to your sponsored table)

🎟️ Louis Vuitton Raffle Ticket

🎟️ Gucci Raffle Ticket

🎁 Door Prize Tickets

🍸 Drink Ticket

📘 Event Playbook & Bingo Materials

🎶 Full access to Designer Purse Bingo, raffles, balloon pop, and entertainment

✨ Please ensure all guest names are submitted via the Sponsor Guest List form so we can prepare your table and tickets accurately.