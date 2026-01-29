The Connector Community Foundation LLC

Hosted by

The Connector Community Foundation LLC

About this event

Sponsor Fulfillment Tickets ONLY for Designer Purse Bingo

6121 Massachusetts Ave

New Port Richey, FL 34653, USA

Sponsor VIP Tickets
$125

These VIP Tickets are reserved exclusively for event sponsors to assign to the guests seated at their sponsored table.

VIP guests receive the ultimate Purses & Prosecco experience, including early entry, premium seating, and exclusive perks throughout the evening.

Please use your sponsor-specific ticket link and code to claim only the number of VIP tickets included in your sponsorship package. These tickets are not for public sale.

VIP Ticket Includes:

  • 🥂 VIP Early Entry at 5:30 PM
  • 🪑 Reserved VIP Table Seating (assigned to your sponsored table)
  • 🎟️ Louis Vuitton Raffle Ticket
  • 🎟️ Gucci Raffle Ticket
  • 🎁 Door Prize Tickets
  • 🍸 Drink Ticket
  • 📘 Event Playbook & Bingo Materials
  • 🎶 Full access to Designer Purse Bingo, raffles, balloon pop, and entertainment

Please ensure all guest names are submitted via the Sponsor Guest List form so we can prepare your table and tickets accurately.

Sponsor GA Tickets
$75

These General Admission Tickets are designated for sponsors to assign to guests included in their sponsorship package.

General Admission guests will enjoy a lively night of designer purse bingo, raffles, food, music, and fundraising — all while supporting an incredible cause.

Please use your sponsor-specific link or code to secure only the GA tickets included with your sponsorship. These tickets are not for public purchase through this link.

GA Ticket Includes:

  • 🕕 General Admission Entry at 6:00 PM
  • 🪑 Assigned Seating at Your Sponsored Table
  • 🎟️ Bingo Cards for All Games
  • 🎁 Door Prize Tickets
  • 📘 Event Playbook
  • 🎶 Access to all games, raffles, and live entertainment

Guest names must be submitted using the Sponsor Guest List form to ensure proper seating and materials.

Add a donation for The Connector Community Foundation LLC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!