Sponsor Fulfillment Tickets ONLY for Designer Purse Bingo

Hosted by
About this event
These VIP Tickets are reserved exclusively for event sponsors to assign to the guests seated at their sponsored table.
VIP guests receive the ultimate Purses & Prosecco experience, including early entry, premium seating, and exclusive perks throughout the evening.
Please use your sponsor-specific ticket link and code to claim only the number of VIP tickets included in your sponsorship package. These tickets are not for public sale.
✨ Please ensure all guest names are submitted via the Sponsor Guest List form so we can prepare your table and tickets accurately.
These General Admission Tickets are designated for sponsors to assign to guests included in their sponsorship package.
General Admission guests will enjoy a lively night of designer purse bingo, raffles, food, music, and fundraising — all while supporting an incredible cause.
Please use your sponsor-specific link or code to secure only the GA tickets included with your sponsorship. These tickets are not for public purchase through this link.
✨ Guest names must be submitted using the Sponsor Guest List form to ensure proper seating and materials.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!