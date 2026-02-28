TorqueNados Booster Club

Hosted by

TorqueNados Booster Club

About this event

Sponsor Tornado Tumble FIRST Robotics Event

2601 Charlton Rd

Trenton, MI 48183, USA

Principal Sponsor
$5,000

The Highest Level of Recognition

& Partnership      


Only One Available


     Includes everything from the other levels,

PLUS: 

  •   Main Event Banner in the most prominent location 
  •   Announced as Title Sponsor throughout the event 
  •   Opportunity to speak during opening or awards ceremony 
  •   Premier logo placement across event materials and signage 
  •   Recognition as the primary supporter of student robotics and STEM innovation
Premier Sponsor
$2,000

High-Impact visibility throughout the Entire Event 

     Includes everything in the Elite, Preferred, Associate, and Community levels, PLUS: 

  •      Company logo printed on official volunteer shirts worn throughout the event.
  •     Recognition as a key operational supporter

 

Elite Sponsor
$1,000

Strong-event wide visibility and recognition 

     Includes everything in the Preferred, Associate, and Community levels, PLUS: 

  •      Large Sponsor Banner displayed prominently at the event 
  •      Recognition as a major event supporter 

 

Preferred Sponsor
$500

Event-wide brand visibility through shared sponsorship banners 

     Includes everything in the Community, and Associate level, PLUS: 

  •      Company name or logo featured on official event sponsorship banners          
  •      Recognition as a supporter of event technology and innovation 
Associate Sponsor
$250

Increased visibility in printed event materials 

     Includes everything in the Community level, PLUS: 

  •      Company logo printed in the official event brochure 

 

Community Sponsor
$50

Entry-level support for local businesses who want to be a part of the event 

  •      Business name listed in the official event brochure 
  •      Recognition as a community supporter of student robotics and STEM+ 

 

Add a donation for TorqueNados Booster Club

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