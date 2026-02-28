Sponsor Tornado Tumble FIRST Robotics Event

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About this event
The Highest Level of Recognition
& Partnership
Only One Available
Includes everything from the other levels,
PLUS:
High-Impact visibility throughout the Entire Event
Includes everything in the Elite, Preferred, Associate, and Community levels, PLUS:
Strong-event wide visibility and recognition
Includes everything in the Preferred, Associate, and Community levels, PLUS:
Event-wide brand visibility through shared sponsorship banners
Includes everything in the Community, and Associate level, PLUS:
Increased visibility in printed event materials
Includes everything in the Community level, PLUS:
Entry-level support for local businesses who want to be a part of the event
$
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