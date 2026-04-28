Sponsor Trauma Healing Participant or Event

About this event
Trauma Healing Group Sponsorship for one participant.
Sponsor participant to get trained to help others heal in the Initial Equipping Event.
Sponsor a participant to get training at the Advanced Equipping event.
Make an impact with your donation towards helping those who need a little extra push. Trauma Healing Scholarship Fund for qualifying applicants. Give today!
Make an impact with your donation towards helping facilitators travel to different cities to help those who need a assistant facilitator. Trauma Healing Advancement Scholarship Fund will lighten our loads. Give today!
Sponsor a young person for Teen Camp. Change a life. Change a sphere of influence. Change a community.
Sponsor a Healing Experience for Children. One participant. Change a life. Brighten a future.
Sponsor a Resilience Healing Group for four participants. Participants have completed the prerequisite: Must have completed a Full Basics Trauma Healing Group (6 core lessons) with the Trauma Healing Institute Program. Impact leaders.
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