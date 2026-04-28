In The Lane With U Ventures, Inc.

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In The Lane With U Ventures, Inc.

About this event

Sponsor Trauma Healing Participant or Event

Sponsor Healing Group Participant item
Sponsor Healing Group Participant
$50

Trauma Healing Group Sponsorship for one participant.

Sponsor Initial Equipping Participant item
Sponsor Initial Equipping Participant
$150

Sponsor participant to get trained to help others heal in the Initial Equipping Event.

Sponsor Advanced Equipping Training item
Sponsor Advanced Equipping Training
$199

Sponsor a participant to get training at the Advanced Equipping event.

Trauma Healing Scholarship Fund item
Trauma Healing Scholarship Fund
$25

Make an impact with your donation towards helping those who need a little extra push. Trauma Healing Scholarship Fund for qualifying applicants. Give today!

Trauma Healing Advancement Scholarship Fund item
Trauma Healing Advancement Scholarship Fund
$175

Make an impact with your donation towards helping facilitators travel to different cities to help those who need a assistant facilitator. Trauma Healing Advancement Scholarship Fund will lighten our loads. Give today!

Sponsor Participant for Teen Camp item
Sponsor Participant for Teen Camp
$250

Sponsor a young person for Teen Camp. Change a life. Change a sphere of influence. Change a community.

Sponsor Healing Experience for Children item
Sponsor Healing Experience for Children
$200

Sponsor a Healing Experience for Children. One participant. Change a life. Brighten a future.

Sponsor A Resilience Healing Group item
Sponsor A Resilience Healing Group
$100

Sponsor a Resilience Healing Group for four participants. Participants have completed the prerequisite: Must have completed a Full Basics Trauma Healing Group (6 core lessons) with the Trauma Healing Institute Program. Impact leaders.

Add a donation for In The Lane With U Ventures, Inc.

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