Sponsor Us

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Includes four tickets to the Summer Solstice Benefit Auction, a team of four at the Christmas in August Golf Fundraiser, your logo on the PCL website and newsletter for 2026, digital media shoutouts throughout the year, your logo on signage at all our events.
Includes all the benefits of the Community Sponsor plus an upgrade to a VIP table at the Summer Solstice Benefit Auction, an extra team of 4 at the Christmas in August Golf Fundraiser, and an exclusive feature in the PCL newsletter.
Includes all the benefits of the previous sponsor levels plus a front-page website feature for the year and 4 additional tickets to the Summer Solstice Benefit Auction.
$
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