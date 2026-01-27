SPONSOR Women’s Of The Month

Hosted by
About this event
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Tierra Colombiana
Our goal is to deliver a meaningful and memorable experience that includes:
Venue rental for the event
Food service for attendees
Sound and ambiance
Awards
To make this possible, we are seeking the support of strategic partners and sponsors who are interested in investing in social impact and community visibility. A contribution of $1,500 will help cover a portion of the event’s operational costs and ensure that these women receive the recognition they deserve—at no cost to them.
