West Virginia Casa Association, Inc.

Hosted by

West Virginia Casa Association, Inc.

About this event

Sponsor WV CASA FY26 Awards Gala

940 Resort Dr

Roanoke, WV 26447, USA

Presenting Sponsor, Champion of our Children
$15,000

9 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Benefits for this sponsorship include:

  • Exclusive naming rights: WV CASA Awards Gala sponsored by [your Company Name Here]
  • Full-page ad in premium front location of Gala program
  • 2 reserved VIP tables (16 seats) with premier placement
  • Premier logo placement on signage, program, slideshow, website and all media/press releases
  • Opportunity for company representative to provide brief welcome remarks
  • Dedicated social media spotlight campaign leading up to event


Guardian of their Hearts
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Benefits for this sponsorship include:

  • Recognition as Gold Sponsor
  • Full-page ad in Gala program
  • 1 reserved VIP table (8 seats) with priority placement
  • Logo on event signage, program, slideshow, and website
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • Dedicated social media acknowledgment
Advocate for Safe Childhoods
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Benefits for this sponsorship include:

  • Recognition as Silver Sponsor
  • Half-page ad in Gala program
  • 1 reserved table (8 seats)
  • Logo in program and slideshow
  • Verbal recognition at start of event
  • Dedicated social media acknowledgment
Hands of Hope Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Benefits of this sponsorship include:

  • Recognition as Bronze Sponsor
  • Quarter-page ad in Gala program
  • 1 reserved half-table (4 seats)
  • Logo in program and slideshow
  • Dedicated social media acknowledgment


Caring Hearts Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Benefits of this sponsorship include:

  • Recognition as Community Sponsor
  • Logo displayed in Gala program
  • 2 Gala tickets
  • Dedicated social media acknowledgment
Love Our Children Ally
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Benefits of this sponsorship include:

  • Recognition as Friend of CASA Sponsor
  • 2 Gala tickets
  • Dedicated social media acknowledgment
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