Sponsor WV CASA FY26 Awards Gala

Presenting Sponsor, Champion of our Children
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
Benefits for this sponsorship include:
- Exclusive naming rights: WV CASA Awards Gala sponsored by [your Company Name Here]
- Full-page ad in premium front location of Gala program
- 2 reserved VIP tables (16 seats) with premier placement
- Premier logo placement on signage, program, slideshow, website and all media/press releases
- Opportunity for company representative to provide brief welcome remarks
- Dedicated social media spotlight campaign leading up to event
Benefits for this sponsorship include:
- Exclusive naming rights: WV CASA Awards Gala sponsored by [your Company Name Here]
- Full-page ad in premium front location of Gala program
- 2 reserved VIP tables (16 seats) with premier placement
- Premier logo placement on signage, program, slideshow, website and all media/press releases
- Opportunity for company representative to provide brief welcome remarks
- Dedicated social media spotlight campaign leading up to event