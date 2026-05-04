Chicano Elegance Foundation

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Chicano Elegance Foundation

About this event

Sponsor Yoli Magazine

LOGO SPONSORSHIP item
LOGO SPONSORSHIP
$500

Your Sponsorship Includes:

-Business logo in our print & digital publication, Yoli Magazine.
-Logo on the website for a year linked, to your business.
-Posted across our main social media channels:
IG: ChicanoElegance
IG: YoliMagazine
34K+ across social media channels

YOUR SPONSORSHIP IS TAX-DEDUCTIBLE.

Yoli is short of Yolotl, which means heart in Nahuatl.
We document the stories, the advocacy, the culture.

FULL PAGE AD item
FULL PAGE AD
$300

Business Owners: Full page ad in our print and digital magazine.

FULL PAGE SIZE
Without bleed: 8.5” x 11”
With bleed: 8.75” × 11.25”

Ad design available at no cost.

Ad Submission Guidelines for Print Ready Art Work

  • File format: PDF (print-ready)
  • Resolution: 300 DPI
  • Color mode: CMYK
  • Size: Must match selected ad dimensions
  • Bleed: Add 0.125” bleed on all sides (full-page ads)
  • Fonts: Embedded or outlined
  • Images: High resolution (300 DPI minimum)
  • Final files only (no edits after submission) 

DO NOT SUBMIT

  • RGB files
  • Screenshots or low-quality images

****************************

Our readers are actively involved in the community. They are intentional at what they consume in books, music and other media.

Your ad purchase support the story-telling of our community, from journalism to photography, documenting the stories that uplift and educate. It also supports the printing & distribution of our magazine, so that it is accessible to our communities.

Yoli is short of Yolotl, which means heart in Nahuatl.
We document the stories, the advocacy, the culture.

HALF PAGE AD item
HALF PAGE AD
$175

Business Owners: Half page ad in our print and digital magazine.

FULL PAGE SIZE
Without bleed
5.5” x 8.5” (vertical)

8.5” x 5.5” (horizontal)

With bleed
5.75” × 8.75” (vertical)
8.75” × 5.75” (horizontal)

Ad design available at no cost.

Ad Submission Guidelines for Print Ready Art Work

  • File format: PDF (print-ready)
  • Resolution: 300 DPI
  • Color mode: CMYK
  • Size: Must match selected ad dimensions
  • Bleed: Add 0.125” bleed on all sides (full-page ads)
  • Fonts: Embedded or outlined
  • Images: High resolution (300 DPI minimum)
  • Final files only (no edits after submission) 

DO NOT SUBMIT

  • RGB files
  • Screenshots or low-quality images

****************************

Our readers are actively involved in the community. They are intentional at what they consume in books, music and other media.

Your ad purchase support the story-telling of our community, from journalism to photography, documenting the stories that uplift and educate. It also supports the printing & distribution of our magazine, so that it is accessible to our communities.

Yoli is short of Yolotl, which means heart in Nahuatl.
We document the stories, the advocacy, the culture.

1/4 Page Ad item
1/4 Page Ad
$100

Business Owners: 1/4 Half page ad in our print and digital magazine.

FULL PAGE SIZE
4.25” x 5.5”

Ad design available at no cost.

Ad Submission Guidelines for Print Ready Art Work

  • File format: PDF (print-ready)
  • Resolution: 300 DPI
  • Color mode: CMYK
  • Size: Must match selected ad dimensions
  • Bleed: Add 0.125” bleed on all sides (full-page ads)
  • Fonts: Embedded or outlined
  • Images: High resolution (300 DPI minimum)
  • Final files only (no edits after submission) 

DO NOT SUBMIT

  • RGB files
  • Screenshots or low-quality images

****************************

Our readers are actively involved in the community. They are intentional at what they consume in books, music and other media.

Your ad purchase support the story-telling of our community, from journalism to photography, documenting the stories that uplift and educate. It also supports the printing & distribution of our magazine, so that it is accessible to our communities.

Yoli is short of Yolotl, which means heart in Nahuatl.
We document the stories, the advocacy, the culture.

1/8 Page Ad item
1/8 Page Ad
$60

Business Owners: 1/8 Half page ad in our print and digital magazine.

FULL PAGE SIZE
4” x 2.25”

Ad design available at no cost.

Ad Submission Guidelines for Print Ready Art Work

  • File format: PDF (print-ready)
  • Resolution: 300 DPI
  • Color mode: CMYK
  • Size: Must match selected ad dimensions
  • Bleed: Add 0.125” bleed on all sides (full-page ads)
  • Fonts: Embedded or outlined
  • Images: High resolution (300 DPI minimum)
  • Final files only (no edits after submission) 

DO NOT SUBMIT

  • RGB files
  • Screenshots or low-quality images

****************************

Our readers are actively involved in the community. They are intentional at what they consume in books, music and other media.

Your ad purchase support the story-telling of our community, from journalism to photography, documenting the stories that uplift and educate. It also supports the printing & distribution of our magazine, so that it is accessible to our communities.

Yoli is short of Yolotl, which means heart in Nahuatl.
We document the stories, the advocacy, the culture.

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