Sponsor Yoli Magazine

Business Owners: Full page ad in our print and digital magazine.



FULL PAGE SIZE

Without bleed: 8.5” x 11”

With bleed: 8.75” × 11.25”



Ad design available at no cost.



Ad Submission Guidelines for Print Ready Art Work

File format: PDF (print-ready)

Resolution: 300 DPI

Color mode: CMYK

Size: Must match selected ad dimensions

Bleed: Add 0.125” bleed on all sides (full-page ads)

Fonts: Embedded or outlined

Images: High resolution (300 DPI minimum)

Final files only (no edits after submission)

DO NOT SUBMIT

RGB files

Screenshots or low-quality images

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Our readers are actively involved in the community. They are intentional at what they consume in books, music and other media.



Your ad purchase support the story-telling of our community, from journalism to photography, documenting the stories that uplift and educate. It also supports the printing & distribution of our magazine, so that it is accessible to our communities.



Yoli is short of Yolotl, which means heart in Nahuatl.

We document the stories, the advocacy, the culture.