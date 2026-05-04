Sponsor Yoli Magazine

About this event
Your Sponsorship Includes:
-Business logo in our print & digital publication, Yoli Magazine.
-Logo on the website for a year linked, to your business.
-Posted across our main social media channels:
IG: ChicanoElegance
IG: YoliMagazine
34K+ across social media channels
YOUR SPONSORSHIP IS TAX-DEDUCTIBLE.
Yoli is short of Yolotl, which means heart in Nahuatl.
We document the stories, the advocacy, the culture.
Business Owners: Full page ad in our print and digital magazine.
FULL PAGE SIZE
Without bleed: 8.5” x 11”
With bleed: 8.75” × 11.25”
Ad design available at no cost.
Ad Submission Guidelines for Print Ready Art Work
DO NOT SUBMIT
****************************
Our readers are actively involved in the community. They are intentional at what they consume in books, music and other media.
Your ad purchase support the story-telling of our community, from journalism to photography, documenting the stories that uplift and educate. It also supports the printing & distribution of our magazine, so that it is accessible to our communities.
Yoli is short of Yolotl, which means heart in Nahuatl.
We document the stories, the advocacy, the culture.
Business Owners: Half page ad in our print and digital magazine.
FULL PAGE SIZE
Without bleed
5.5” x 8.5” (vertical)
8.5” x 5.5” (horizontal)
With bleed
5.75” × 8.75” (vertical)
8.75” × 5.75” (horizontal)
Ad design available at no cost.
Ad Submission Guidelines for Print Ready Art Work
DO NOT SUBMIT
****************************
Our readers are actively involved in the community. They are intentional at what they consume in books, music and other media.
Your ad purchase support the story-telling of our community, from journalism to photography, documenting the stories that uplift and educate. It also supports the printing & distribution of our magazine, so that it is accessible to our communities.
Yoli is short of Yolotl, which means heart in Nahuatl.
We document the stories, the advocacy, the culture.
Business Owners: 1/4 Half page ad in our print and digital magazine.
FULL PAGE SIZE
4.25” x 5.5”
Ad design available at no cost.
Ad Submission Guidelines for Print Ready Art Work
DO NOT SUBMIT
****************************
Our readers are actively involved in the community. They are intentional at what they consume in books, music and other media.
Your ad purchase support the story-telling of our community, from journalism to photography, documenting the stories that uplift and educate. It also supports the printing & distribution of our magazine, so that it is accessible to our communities.
Yoli is short of Yolotl, which means heart in Nahuatl.
We document the stories, the advocacy, the culture.
Business Owners: 1/8 Half page ad in our print and digital magazine.
FULL PAGE SIZE
4” x 2.25”
Ad design available at no cost.
Ad Submission Guidelines for Print Ready Art Work
DO NOT SUBMIT
****************************
Our readers are actively involved in the community. They are intentional at what they consume in books, music and other media.
Your ad purchase support the story-telling of our community, from journalism to photography, documenting the stories that uplift and educate. It also supports the printing & distribution of our magazine, so that it is accessible to our communities.
Yoli is short of Yolotl, which means heart in Nahuatl.
We document the stories, the advocacy, the culture.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!