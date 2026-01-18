Hosted by

Sponsor/Donation-2026 Wausau Area New Year

Platinum Sponsor - $5000 or more
$5,000

- Logo placement on all promotional materials and social media
- Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor during the event
- 6 VIP tickets to day event
-6 complimentary tickets to night event
-6 lunch tickets
- Table for display

Gold Sponsor - $2500
$2,500

- Logo placement on all promotional materials and social media
- Recognition as a Gold Sponsor during the event
- 5 VIP tickets to day event
-5 complimentary tickets to night event
- 5 lunch tickets
- Table for display

Silver Sponsor - $1000
$1,000

- Logo placement on all promotional materials
- Recognition as a Silver Sponsor during the event
- 4 complimentary tickets to day event
- 4 complimentary tickets to night event
-4 lunch tickets
- Table for display

Bronze Sponsor - $500
$500

- Logo placement on all promotional materials and social media
- Recognition as a Bronze Sponsor during the event
- 2 complimentary tickets to the event

