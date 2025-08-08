Hosted by

Kimberly Seger Charity Foundation Inc

About this event

Sponsor/Donor Form for the 2025 Masquerade Gala

Westchester Manor 140 Saw Mill River Rd

Hastings-On-Hudson, NY 10706, USA

The Kimberly- Guardian of Hope Sponsor item
The Kimberly- Guardian of Hope Sponsor
$3,000

Premier logo placement on all event materials

Reserved VIP table for 10

Social Media Spotlight post

Recognition in press and social media

Full page front (inside cover page)

Beacon of Light Sponsor item
Beacon of Light Sponsor
$2,000

Reserved table for 8 guests

Logo on event signage

Social media spotlight post

Full page advertisement - back cover

Voice Behind the Mask Sponsor item
Voice Behind the Mask Sponsor
$1,000

Tickets for 4 guests

Logo on website and printed program

1/2-page advertisement

Heart of the Gala item
Heart of the Gala
$500

Tickets for 2 guests

Name listed in program

1/2 page advertisement

Legacy Keeper item
Legacy Keeper
$100

Name listed in the program

1/4 page advertisement

Healing Hands item
Healing Hands
$50

Name listed in program

Business card advertisement

In Kind Sponsor item
In Kind Sponsor
Free

Name listed in program and social media

Describe donation value

Ex: entertainment, catering, auction/Raffle item, photography

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!