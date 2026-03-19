The Dellenbach Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

The Dellenbach Foundation, Inc.

About this event

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES - Harbour Towne Marinas 6th Annual Dellenbach Foundation Fishing Classic

Presenting Sponsorship
$7,500

“Presented by” title and logo on all digital tournament collateral


“Presented by” title and logo on all printed tournament collateral


Two boat entries into tournament / including eight anglers / eight shirts


Eight tickets to the Tournament Kick-Off Party & Captains Meeting


Primary logo placement on tournament banners, shirts (if submitted by July 12th), website and social media


Opportunity to give opening remarks during Captains Meeting


Opportunity to give closing remarks on tournament day


Includes sponsorship level exclusivity and first right of renewal


* Additional banners and promotional items may be displayed at event (provided by sponsor)

Miami Dolphins Sponsorship
$5,000

Two boat entries into tournament / including eight anglers / eight shirts


Eight tickets to the Tournament Kick-Off Party & Captains Meeting


Prominent logo placement on featured on tournament banner(s)


Prominent logo placement on tournament shirts (if submitted by July 12th)


Weekly sponsor spotlight posts on social media + logo placed on Foundation website


Featured in emails, news letters and communication to participants


Priority booth space in a high-exposure area of the event site(s)


* Additional banners and promotional items may be displayed at event (provided by sponsor)

Green Bay Packers Sponsorship
$2,500

One boat entry into tournament / including four anglers / four shirts


Four tickets to the Tournament Kick-Off Party & Captains Meeting


Logo featured on tournament banner(s)


Logo featured on tournament shirts (if submitted by July 12th)


Bi-weekly sponsor spotlight posts on social media + logo placed on Foundation website


Designated booth space at event site(s)


* Additional banners and promotional items may be displayed at event (provided by sponsor)

New England Patriots Sponsorship
$1,500

One boat entry into tournament / including four anglers / four shirts


Four tickets to the Tournament Kick-Off Party & Captains Meeting


Logo featured on tournament banner(s)


Logo featured on tournament shirts (if submitted by July 12th)


Sponsor spotlight post on social media + logo placed on Foundation website


* Additional banners and promotional items may be displayed at event (provided by sponsor)

Philadelphia Eagles Sponsorship
$1,000

Two tickets to the Tournament Kick-Off Party & Captains Meeting


Small logo featured on tournament banner(s)


Sponsor spotlight post on social media


Two tournament shirts


* Additional banners and promotional items may be displayed at event (provided by sponsor)

Seattle Seahawks Sponsorship
$750

Small logo featured on tournament banner(s)


Sponsor spotlight post on social media


* Additional banners and promotional items may be displayed at event (provided by sponsor)

Tournament Shirt Sponsorship
$5,000

Logo featured on one full sleeve of the tournament shirt (if submitted by July 12th)


Logo featured on tournament banner(s)


Sponsor spotlight post on social media + logo placed on Foundation website


Two Tickets to the Tournament Kick-Off Party & Captains Meeting


Four tournament shirts


* Additional banners and promotional items may be displayed at event (provided by sponsor)

Tournament Kick-Off Party & Captains Meeting Sponsorship
$5,000

Featured as the exclusive sponsor for the Tournament Kick-Off Party & Captains Meeting Party on all communication and marketing material


One sponsorship banner provided by The Dellenbach Foundation


Four tickets to the Tournament Kick-Off Party & Captains Meeting


Tabletop recognition throughout entire event space


Logo featured on cocktail napkins placed at the bar and appetizer stations


Sponsors spotlight post on social media + logo placed on Foundation website


* Additional banners and promotional items may be displayed at event (provided by sponsor)

Tournament Weigh-in Sponsorship
$3,000

One sponsorship banner provided by The Dellenbach Foundation.


Two tickets to the Tournament Kick-Off Party & Captains Meeting


Tabletop recognition throughout entire event space


Logo featured on tournament banners


Sponsors spotlight post on social media + logo placed on Foundation website


* Additional banners and promotional items may be displayed at event (provided by sponsor)

Add a donation for The Dellenbach Foundation, Inc.

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