SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES - Harbour Towne Marinas 6th Annual Dellenbach Foundation Fishing Classic

About this event
“Presented by” title and logo on all digital tournament collateral
“Presented by” title and logo on all printed tournament collateral
Two boat entries into tournament / including eight anglers / eight shirts
Eight tickets to the Tournament Kick-Off Party & Captains Meeting
Primary logo placement on tournament banners, shirts (if submitted by July 12th), website and social media
Opportunity to give opening remarks during Captains Meeting
Opportunity to give closing remarks on tournament day
Includes sponsorship level exclusivity and first right of renewal
* Additional banners and promotional items may be displayed at event (provided by sponsor)
Two boat entries into tournament / including eight anglers / eight shirts
Eight tickets to the Tournament Kick-Off Party & Captains Meeting
Prominent logo placement on featured on tournament banner(s)
Prominent logo placement on tournament shirts (if submitted by July 12th)
Weekly sponsor spotlight posts on social media + logo placed on Foundation website
Featured in emails, news letters and communication to participants
Priority booth space in a high-exposure area of the event site(s)
* Additional banners and promotional items may be displayed at event (provided by sponsor)
One boat entry into tournament / including four anglers / four shirts
Four tickets to the Tournament Kick-Off Party & Captains Meeting
Logo featured on tournament banner(s)
Logo featured on tournament shirts (if submitted by July 12th)
Bi-weekly sponsor spotlight posts on social media + logo placed on Foundation website
Designated booth space at event site(s)
* Additional banners and promotional items may be displayed at event (provided by sponsor)
One boat entry into tournament / including four anglers / four shirts
Four tickets to the Tournament Kick-Off Party & Captains Meeting
Logo featured on tournament banner(s)
Logo featured on tournament shirts (if submitted by July 12th)
Sponsor spotlight post on social media + logo placed on Foundation website
* Additional banners and promotional items may be displayed at event (provided by sponsor)
Two tickets to the Tournament Kick-Off Party & Captains Meeting
Small logo featured on tournament banner(s)
Sponsor spotlight post on social media
Two tournament shirts
* Additional banners and promotional items may be displayed at event (provided by sponsor)
Small logo featured on tournament banner(s)
Sponsor spotlight post on social media
* Additional banners and promotional items may be displayed at event (provided by sponsor)
Logo featured on one full sleeve of the tournament shirt (if submitted by July 12th)
Logo featured on tournament banner(s)
Sponsor spotlight post on social media + logo placed on Foundation website
Two Tickets to the Tournament Kick-Off Party & Captains Meeting
Four tournament shirts
* Additional banners and promotional items may be displayed at event (provided by sponsor)
Featured as the exclusive sponsor for the Tournament Kick-Off Party & Captains Meeting Party on all communication and marketing material
One sponsorship banner provided by The Dellenbach Foundation
Four tickets to the Tournament Kick-Off Party & Captains Meeting
Tabletop recognition throughout entire event space
Logo featured on cocktail napkins placed at the bar and appetizer stations
Sponsors spotlight post on social media + logo placed on Foundation website
* Additional banners and promotional items may be displayed at event (provided by sponsor)
One sponsorship banner provided by The Dellenbach Foundation.
Two tickets to the Tournament Kick-Off Party & Captains Meeting
Tabletop recognition throughout entire event space
Logo featured on tournament banners
Sponsors spotlight post on social media + logo placed on Foundation website
* Additional banners and promotional items may be displayed at event (provided by sponsor)
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