Orangevale Open K 8 Parent Teacher Student Organization

Orangevale Open K 8 Parent Teacher Student Organization

Sponsoring OVO PTSO

Banner Sponsor
$500

Banner provided by Sponsor. Wording must include that company is sponsoring the OVO PTSO.


Size not to exceed 60”x30”.


Banners are hung on the fence on Pershing or Illinois for 365 days from the date they are originally displayed.

Social Media Sponsor-One Post
$100

Post will be shared on OVO PTSO’s Instagram and Facebook. 


Post can be created by Sponsor or by PTSO volunteers.  If created by Sponsor, PTSO must approve the post.

Social Media Sponsor-Three Posts
$250

Post will be shared on OVO PTSO’s Instagram and Facebook.


Post can be created by Sponsor or by PTSO volunteers.  If created by Sponsor, PTSO must approve the post.


Three posts, spread out in the most effective way.

Website Sponsor-One Month
$100

Promo will be prominently featured on OVO PTSO’s website main page for a full month.


Promo can be created by Sponsor or by PTSO volunteers.  If created by Sponsor, PTSO must approve the ad.

Website Sponsor-Three Months
$250

Promo will be prominently featured on OVO PTSO’s website main page for three full months.


Promo can be created by Sponsor or by PTSO volunteers.  If created by Sponsor, PTSO must approve the ad.

Back to School Picnic Booth Sponsor
$100

Sponsor can set up a booth at the Back to School Picnic that draws hundreds of OVO families.  Sponsor can hand out promotional materials, conduct a raffle, solicit contact information.  Sponsor provides their own pop-up tent, tables, materials, etc.

Carnival Booth Sponsor
$100

Sponsor can set up a booth at the Carnival that draws hundreds of OVO families.  Sponsor can hand out promotional materials, conduct a raffle, solicit contact information.  Sponsor provides their own pop-up tent, tables, materials, etc.

Jog-a-thon Premier Sponsor
$5,000

Premier sponsorship includes logo prominently featured on the t-shirt that over 700 students and teachers receive, website promo, social media promo, banner, and booth at event.

Drama Club Playbill Sponsor-Gold Level
$250

There are three plays annually that each pull in audiences full of hundreds of OVO family members

Full page promo in all three plays' playbills.

Drama Club Playbill Sponsor-Silver Level
$175

There are three plays annually that each pull in audiences full of hundreds of OVO family members.


A full page promo in two playbills: $175

Drama Club Playbill Sponsor-Bronze Level
$100

There are three plays annually that each pull in audiences full of hundreds of OVO family members.


A full page promo in one Playbill: $100.

Spring Fundraiser Sponsor
$500

Banner displayed at event & Emcee shout out at event.

