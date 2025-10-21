Sponsoring OVO PTSO

Offered by
Banner provided by Sponsor. Wording must include that company is sponsoring the OVO PTSO.
Size not to exceed 60”x30”.
Banners are hung on the fence on Pershing or Illinois for 365 days from the date they are originally displayed.
Post will be shared on OVO PTSO’s Instagram and Facebook.
Post can be created by Sponsor or by PTSO volunteers. If created by Sponsor, PTSO must approve the post.
Three posts, spread out in the most effective way.
Promo will be prominently featured on OVO PTSO’s website main page for a full month.
Promo can be created by Sponsor or by PTSO volunteers. If created by Sponsor, PTSO must approve the ad.
Promo will be prominently featured on OVO PTSO’s website main page for three full months.
Promo can be created by Sponsor or by PTSO volunteers. If created by Sponsor, PTSO must approve the ad.
Sponsor can set up a booth at the Back to School Picnic that draws hundreds of OVO families. Sponsor can hand out promotional materials, conduct a raffle, solicit contact information. Sponsor provides their own pop-up tent, tables, materials, etc.
Sponsor can set up a booth at the Carnival that draws hundreds of OVO families. Sponsor can hand out promotional materials, conduct a raffle, solicit contact information. Sponsor provides their own pop-up tent, tables, materials, etc.
Premier sponsorship includes logo prominently featured on the t-shirt that over 700 students and teachers receive, website promo, social media promo, banner, and booth at event.
There are three plays annually that each pull in audiences full of hundreds of OVO family members
Full page promo in all three plays' playbills.
There are three plays annually that each pull in audiences full of hundreds of OVO family members.
A full page promo in two playbills: $175
There are three plays annually that each pull in audiences full of hundreds of OVO family members.
A full page promo in one Playbill: $100.
Banner displayed at event & Emcee shout out at event.
