Sponsoring The Mendo Cup 2026

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About this event
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One Flowering Sponsorship seat at the Mendo Cup 2026 local competition and craft cannabis award show.
One Vegetation Sponsorship seat at the Mendo Cup 2026 local competition and craft cannabis award show.
One Vegetation Sponsorship seat at the Mendo Cup 2026 local competition and craft cannabis award show.
One Germinating Sponsorship seat at the Mendo Cup 2026 local competition and craft cannabis award show.
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