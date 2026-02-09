Ethos Environmental Inc
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Ethos Environmental Inc

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Ethos Environmental Inc

About this event

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Sponsoring The Mendo Cup 2026

291 School St

Willits, CA 95490, USA

Add a donation for Ethos Environmental Inc

$

Flowering Sponsorship
$5,000

One Flowering Sponsorship seat at the Mendo Cup 2026 local competition and craft cannabis award show.

Vegetation Sponsorship
$2,500

One Vegetation Sponsorship seat at the Mendo Cup 2026 local competition and craft cannabis award show.

Seedling Sponsorship
$1,000

One Vegetation Sponsorship seat at the Mendo Cup 2026 local competition and craft cannabis award show.

Germinating Sponsorship
$500

One Germinating Sponsorship seat at the Mendo Cup 2026 local competition and craft cannabis award show.

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