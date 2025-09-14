Bosqueville Athletic Booster Club

BABC Sponsor

Banner Sponsor
$200

Valid for one year

A $200 sponsor gets you a 3x5 banner that will be displayed year round at our sports facilities.

Custom Membership
$1

Valid for one year

 Choose a sponsorship amount that fits your business. The BABC will work with you to find the best way to showcase your business within our community.

Spirit Sponsor
$150

Valid for one year

Includes your business logo displayed on Bulldog Spirit items that are handed out to our fans at athletic events.

