Platinum Sponsor - $5,000
Information added to Kim's Cancer Care kits (Business Card)
Added to website
Logo placement on all event materials (invitations, banners, programs).
Recognition during the event, including a speaking opportunity. (5 min)
VIP table for 8 guests with priority seating.
Full-page colored advertisement in the event program.
Diamond Sponsor - $2500
Information added to Kim‘s Cancer Care kits (Business Card)
Added to website
Logo placement on select event materials.
Recognition during the event, including speaking opportunity. (4min)
VIP table for 5 guests.
Half-page colored advertisement in the event program.
Gold Sponsor - $1,500
Information added to Kim's Cancer Care kits (Business Card)
Added to website
Logo placement on the event website and social media.
Reserved table for 4 guests.
Quarter-page advertisement in the event program.
Silver Sponsor - $1,000
Information added to Kim's Cancer Care kits (Business Card)
Added to website
Logo placement in the event program.
Reserved seating for 2 guests.
Bronze Sponsor - $500
Information added to Kim's Cancer Care kits (Business Card)
Added to the website as sponsor
Name listed in the event program.
Recognition on the event's social media channels with shout-outs to sponsors.
Opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags.
Sponsors can also contribute by donating items, services, or experiences for our live auction. All auction donors will be recognized during the auction and in the
