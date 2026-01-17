Second2None Cancer Foundation

Hosted by

Second2None Cancer Foundation

About this event

Sponsors

624 Green Valley Rd

Greensboro, NC 27408, USA

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

Platinum Sponsor - $5,000

Information added to Kim's Cancer Care kits (Business Card)

Added to website

Logo placement on all event materials (invitations, banners, programs).

Recognition during the event, including a speaking opportunity. (5 min)

VIP table for 8 guests with priority seating.

Full-page colored advertisement in the event program.

Diamond Sponsorship
$2,500

Diamond Sponsor - $2500

Information added to Kim‘s Cancer Care kits (Business Card)

Added to website

Logo placement on select event materials.

Recognition during the event, including speaking opportunity. (4min)

VIP table for 5 guests.

Half-page colored advertisement in the event program.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,500

Gold Sponsor - $1,500

Information added to Kim's Cancer Care kits (Business Card)

Added to website

Logo placement on the event website and social media.

Reserved table for 4 guests.

Quarter-page advertisement in the event program.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Silver Sponsor - $1,000

Information added to Kim's Cancer Care kits (Business Card)

Added to website

Logo placement in the event program.

Reserved seating for 2 guests.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Bronze Sponsor - $500

Information added to Kim's Cancer Care kits (Business Card)

Added to the website as sponsor

Name listed in the event program.

Promotional Exposure
$25

Recognition on the event's social media channels with shout-outs to sponsors.

Opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags.

Auction donations
Pay what you can

Sponsors can also contribute by donating items, services, or experiences for our live auction. All auction donors will be recognized during the auction and in the

Add a donation for Second2None Cancer Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!