Frontline Healing Foundation

Hosted by

Frontline Healing Foundation

About this event

SPONSORS: 6th Annual Cameron Landon Memorial Golf Tournament

Catta Verdera Clubhouse

1111 Catta Verdera, Lincoln, CA 95648, USA

GOLD SPONSOR item
GOLD SPONSOR
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

[4 Playing spots] +
Name and Logo on sponsor banner,
website and tee sign for Hole 9. Includes 4 balls for the 50/50 ball drop.

SILVER SPONSOR item
SILVER SPONSOR
$1,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

[2 Playing spots]
Name and Logo on sponsor banner,
website and tee sign for one hole. Includes 2 balls for the 50/50 ball drop.

BRONZE SPONSOR item
BRONZE SPONSOR
$700

Name and Logo on sponsor banner and website, tee sign for one hole. Includes 1 ball for the 50/50 ball drop.

Foursome First Responder SPONSOR (BUSINESS) item
Foursome First Responder SPONSOR (BUSINESS)
$780

Sponsor 4 First Responders to play (as a Business). Name and Logo on website. Logo on Sponsor Banner. Includes 1 ball for the 50/50 ball drop.

PRODUCT SPONSOR item
PRODUCT SPONSOR
$280

(Sponsor of golf tees, challenge coins and stickers)
Name and Logo on website.

Add a donation for Frontline Healing Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!