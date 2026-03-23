SPONSORS: 6th Annual Cameron Landon Memorial Golf Tournament

About this event
[4 Playing spots] +
Name and Logo on sponsor banner,
website and tee sign for Hole 9. Includes 4 balls for the 50/50 ball drop.
[2 Playing spots]
Name and Logo on sponsor banner,
website and tee sign for one hole. Includes 2 balls for the 50/50 ball drop.
Name and Logo on sponsor banner and website, tee sign for one hole. Includes 1 ball for the 50/50 ball drop.
Sponsor 4 First Responders to play (as a Business). Name and Logo on website. Logo on Sponsor Banner. Includes 1 ball for the 50/50 ball drop.
(Sponsor of golf tees, challenge coins and stickers)
Name and Logo on website.
$
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