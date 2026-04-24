Sponsors of Louisiana Youth Conference

The Title Sponsor will receive recognition at all Conference events (Picnic, Concert, Banquet/Pageant) including Company Banner. Full Page Ad (Inside Front Cover) in Conference Program and Primary Ad position on Website. Logo on all social media promotions and flyers. Opportunity to include promotional material in conference registration bag. Banquet Sponsor Table with Ten (10) Banquet/Pageant tickets. Appreciation Plaque presented on stage at Conference Pageant. Message or brief acceptance speech at Conference Pageant.