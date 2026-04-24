Sponsors of Louisiana Youth Conference

About the memberships
Valid until June 16, 2027
The Title Sponsor will receive recognition at all Conference events (Picnic, Concert, Banquet/Pageant) including Company Banner. Full Page Ad (Inside Front Cover) in Conference Program and Primary Ad position on Website. Logo on all social media promotions and flyers. Opportunity to include promotional material in conference registration bag. Banquet Sponsor Table with Ten (10) Banquet/Pageant tickets. Appreciation Plaque presented on stage at Conference Pageant. Message or brief acceptance speech at Conference Pageant.
Valid until June 16, 2027
The Gold Sponsor will receive recognition at two Primary Conference events (Concert, Banquet/Pageant). Full Page Ad Inside Back Cover in Conference Program and Secondary Ad position on Website. Logo on some social media promotions and flyers. Opportunity to include promotional material in conference registration bag. Banquet Sponsor Table with Six (6) Banquet/Pageant tickets. Appreciation Plaque presented on stage at Conference Pageant.
Valid until June 16, 2027
The Silver Sponsor will receive recognition at Primary Conference event (Banquet/Pageant). Full Page Ad in Conference Program and on Website. Opportunity to include promotional material at registration table. Four (4) Banquet/Pageant tickets. Appreciation Certificate presented on stage at Conference Pageant.
Valid until June 16, 2027
The Bronze Sponsor will receive recognition at Primary Conference event (Banquet/Pageant). Full Page Ad in Conference Program and on Website. Two (2) Banquet/Pageant tickets. Appreciation Certificate presented on stage at Conference Banquet.
Valid until June 16, 2027
The Friend of LYC Sponsor will receive recognition at Primary Conference event (Banquet/Pageant). Full Page Ad in Conference Program and on Website. One (1) Banquet/Pageant ticket. Appreciation Certificate presented on stage at Conference Banquet.
Valid until June 16, 2027
Pay what you can amounts above $125 will receive a Full Page Ad in Conference Program booklet. Appreciation Certificate. Minimum amount $100
Valid until June 16, 2027
FULL PAGE AD in the Conference Program Booklet & on the Conference Website
(Submit your ads to [email protected] or request that we create one for you) Deadline for submitting ads for our Program Booklet is Monday, May 25, 2026.
Valid until June 16, 2027
HALF PAGE AD in the Conference Program Booklet & on the Conference Website
(Submit your ads to [email protected]
or request that we create one for you) Deadline for submitting ads for our Program Booklet is Monday, May 25, 2026.
Valid until June 16, 2027
QUARTER (1/4) PAGE AD in the Conference Program Booklet & on the Conference Website
(Submit your ads to [email protected]
or request that we create one for you) Deadline for submitting ads for our Program Booklet is Monday, May 25, 2026.
Valid until June 16, 2027
BUSINESS CARD in the Conference Program Booklet & on the Conference Website
(Submit your ads to [email protected]
or request that we create one for you) Deadline for submitting ads for our Program Booklet is Monday, May 25, 2026.
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