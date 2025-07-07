Sponsors and Vendors for Educational Summit

2500 W North Ave (The Talon Center)

Baltimore, MD 21216, USA

Community Partner
$500

Perfect for small businesses or organizations that want to connect with attendees directly.
Includes:

  • 1 exhibitor/vendor table at the event
  • Opportunity to interact with over 100 PMHNPs and healthcare professionals
  • Recognition as a Community Partner in event materials
Impact Partner
$1,000

For organizations who believe in supporting culturally inclusive mental health care and want visibility without a table.
Includes:

  • Name and logo in the printed/digital event program
  • Verbal recognition at beginning and end of the event
  • Opportunity to include materials or branded items in attendee goodie bags
  • Recognition as an Impact Partner across email and social media promotions

This sponsorship can be secured with or without a vendor table, based on your organization’s preference.


Premier Partner
$2,000

Ideal for those looking to make a strong impression and align deeply with the summit’s mission.
Includes:

  • 1 exhibitor/vendor table at the event in a premium location
  • Name and logo featured prominently in printed/digital event program
  • Verbal recognition at both the opening and closing remarks
  • Opportunity to include branded materials/items in attendee goodie bags
  • Logo inclusion on post-event thank-you email to attendees
  • Recognition as a Premier Partner across email and social media promotions

