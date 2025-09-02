BTR Caring For Kids

BTR Caring For Kids

Sponsors BTR Cajun Throwdown at Bayou Fest

1991 Getty Rd

La Marque, TX 77568

Bon Temps Rouler Presenting Sponsor item
Bon Temps Rouler Presenting Sponsor
$50,000

* 2 BTR CFK Golf teams ( 8 golfers)
* BTR CFK Golf Celebrity Pick ( 2 )
* 75 Sponsor tickets with 40 parking passes
* 50 General Admission tickets for cook- off
* Digital Marquees on Stage
* 4 Banners and Logos at Entrance & throughout park ( must provide vectored logos/ banners)
* All printed media (Headlining) Digital Marquees
* Digital logo placement on Webpage and Social Media (over 12k followers)
* Exclusive Title of Presenting Sponsor with designated naming privileges
* Autographed Guitar
* Presenting logo on exclusive swag bags to be handed out in sponsor area.
* 5 All Access Passes
* Greenroom access ( artist discretion)

Cajun Throwdown Sponsor item
Cajun Throwdown Sponsor
$25,000

* 1 BTR CFK Golf teams ( 4 Golfers)
* BTR CFK Golf Celebrity Pick ( 1 )
* 30 Sponsor tickets with 15 parking passes
* Autographed Guitar
* Swag Item
* Throw Swag ( stage)
* 25 General Admission Tickets for cook- off
* Digital Marquees on Stage
* 3 Banners and Logos at Entrance & throughout park (must provide vectored logos/ banners)
* All printed media
* Digital logo placement on Webpage and Social Media (over 12k followers)
* Opportunity to put promo items/ marketing materials in Sponsor tent.
* Designated Naming privileges

Zydeco Koozie Sponsor item
Zydeco Koozie Sponsor
$15,000

* 1, 000 Exclusive Koozie Sponsor with only your logo and BTR Logo!
* 10 Sponsor tickets with 5 parking passes
* 15 General Admission Tickets for cook- off
* Digital Marquees on Stage
* 2 Banners and Logos at Entrance & throughout park (must provide vectored logos/banners)
* Digital logo placement on Webpage and Social
Media ( over 12k followers)
* Opportunity to put promo items/ marketing materials in Sponsor tent.
* Designated Naming Privileges

Praline Sponsor item
Praline Sponsor
$10,000

* 1 BTR CFK Golf teams ( 4 Golfers)
* BTR CFK Golf Celebrity Pick (1)
* 10 Sponsor tickets with 5 parking passes
* 10 General Admission Tickets for Cook- off
* Digital Marquees on Stage
* 2 Banners/ Signage at Entrance and throughout
park ( must provide vectored logos/ banners)
* Digital logo placement on Webpage and Social Media (over 12k followers)
* Opportunity to put promo items/ marketing materials in Sponsor tent.
* Designated Naming privileges

Jardin Du Vin Sponsor item
Jardin Du Vin Sponsor
$5,000

Our exclusive wine garden sponsorship with your logo and ours at the garden gate!

* 1 Banner/ Signage in Park (must provide vectored
logo/ banner)
* 4 Sponsor tickets with 2 parking passes
* 10 General Admission Tickets
* Digital logo placement on Webpage and Social Media (over 12k followers)
* Opportunity to put promo items/ marketing materials in Sponsor tent.

Real Texan Sponsor item
Real Texan Sponsor
$4,000

* 1 Banner/Signage in Park (must provide vectored
logo/banner)
* 3 Sponsor tickets with 2 parking passes
* 8 General Admission Tickets
* Digital logo placement on Webpage and Social Media (over 18k followers)
* Opportunity to put promo items/marketing materials in Sponsor tent.

WAGYU Sponsor item
WAGYU Sponsor
$3,000

* 1 Banner/Signage in Park (must provide vectored
logo/banner)
* 2 Sponsor tickets with 1 parking pass
* 6 General Admission Tickets
* Digital logo placement on Webpage and Social Media (over 18k followers)
* Opportunity to put promo items/marketing materials in Sponsor tent.

Pecan Sponsor item
Pecan Sponsor
$2,000

* 1 Banner/Signage in Park (must provide vectored logo/banner)
* 2 Sponsor tickets with 1 parking pass
* 4 General Admission Tickets
* Digital logo placement on Webpage and Social Media (over 18k followers)
* Opportunity to put promo items/marketing materials in Sponsor tent.

Burnt Ends Sponsor item
Burnt Ends Sponsor
$1,000

* 1 Banner/Signage in Park (must provide vectored
logo/banner)
* 2 Sponsor tickets with 1 parking pass
* Digital logo placement on Webpage and Social Media (over 18k followers)
* Opportunity to put promo items/marketing materials in Sponsor tent.

Potatoes and Corn Sponsor
$500

* 1 Banner/Signage in Park (must provide vectored
logo/banner)
* Vendor Booth
* Digital logo placement on Webpage and Social Media (over 18k followers)
* Opportunity to put promo items/marketing materials in Sponsor tent.

$

