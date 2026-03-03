Sponsorship for the 14th Annual Wayne Barlow Scholarship Fundraiser

Wayne Barlow Scholarship Fund will feature silver sponsors

Pre-Event Opportunities

● Your company will be featured in at least 1 pre-approved message on one of our social media platforms.

● Your company identified (with website link) as a silver sponsor with their logo placed on our webpage.

● Your company will be identified on email marketing campaigns with a link back to the company’s website.

● The company’s logo will be placed on all event posters.

Day of Event Opportunities

● The company will receive a full-page ad in the souvenir journal which will be distributed to each attendee.

● The company may provide a 2 x 3 banner to be positioned on a wall in the venue for the entire event.

● The company will be announced as a silver sponsor at least once during the event.

● The company may provide a business card or coupon that will be handed to each attendee upon entry.

Post Event Opportunities

● The company’s link will be included in a post-event email to attendees.

● The company will receive the first right of refusal (in their industry) for continuation as a supporting sponsor (for next year’s event) but listed in the year of support.