Sponsorship for the 14th Annual Wayne Barlow Scholarship Fundraiser

About this event
please send ads and ad request to [email protected]. Your ad will be featured in the official event booklet, which is distributed to attendees and supporters, providing valuable visibility while contributing directly to scholarship funding for deserving students.
please send ads and ad request to [email protected].
Your ad will be featured in the official event booklet, which is distributed to attendees and supporters, providing valuable visibility while contributing directly to scholarship funding for deserving students.
Wayne Barlow Scholarship Fund will feature silver sponsors
Pre-Event Opportunities
● Your company will be featured in at least 1 pre-approved message on one of our social media platforms.
● Your company identified (with website link) as a silver sponsor with their logo placed on our webpage.
● Your company will be identified on email marketing campaigns with a link back to the company’s website.
● The company’s logo will be placed on all event posters.
Day of Event Opportunities
● The company will receive a full-page ad in the souvenir journal which will be distributed to each attendee.
● The company may provide a 2 x 3 banner to be positioned on a wall in the venue for the entire event.
● The company will be announced as a silver sponsor at least once during the event.
● The company may provide a business card or coupon that will be handed to each attendee upon entry.
Post Event Opportunities
● The company’s link will be included in a post-event email to attendees.
● The company will receive the first right of refusal (in their industry) for continuation as a supporting sponsor (for next year’s event) but listed in the year of support.
Wayne Barlow Scholarship Fund will feature gold sponsors
Pre-Event Opportunities
● The company identified (with website link) as a gold sponsor on the event website with the company logo placed on our social media event pages.
● The company will be identified on email marketing campaigns with a link back to the company’s website.
● Company logo placed on all event hand out flyers.
● Company logo placed on all event posters.
● The company will be given 1 event day tickets to use as complimentary tickets or as a giveaway to their constituents.
● The featured artist will make 3 pre-approved announcements about the company on their social media leading up to the event.
Day of Event Opportunities
● The company’s Representative will be invited to present the featured artist as well as speak about their company to the audience.
● The company will receive a business full-page ad in the souvenir journal distributed to each attendee.
● The company may provide a 2 x 3 banner to be positioned on a wall in the venue for the entire event.
● The company may provide a business card or coupon that will be handed to each attendee upon entry.
● The company will be announced as a Gold Sponsor twice during the event, once at the beginning and once at the end.
Post Event Opportunities
● The company will receive space for a 50-word message that will be included in a post-event email to attendees.
● The company will receive the first right of refusal (in their industry) for the continuation of Gold Sponsor (for next year’s
event) but will be listed in the year of support.
Wayne Barlow Scholarship Fund will feature platinum sponsors
Pre-Event Opportunities
● The company will be identified (with a website link) as a platinum sponsor on the event website logo placed on our social media event pages.
● The company will be identified on email marketing campaigns with links back to the company’s website.
● Company logo placed on all event handout flyers.
● Company logo placed on all event posters.
● The company will be given 2 event day tickets to use as complimentary tickets or as a giveaway to their constituents.
● The featured artist will make 3 pre-approved announcements about the company on their social media leading up to the event.
● The company will be featured during giveaways and on all social media platforms about a week before the event.
Day of Event Opportunities
● The company will receive a table in a prominent area at the event.
● The company may provide a representative to kick the event off and introduce the first artist. A company representative may talk about their company and offer a special deal for attendees.
● The company will receive a full-page ad on the souvenir journal which will be distributed to each attendee.
● The company will be announced as a Platinum Sponsor three times during the event at the beginning, during the intermission, and at the end.
● The company may provide a 30-second spot that will be featured during the intermission at the event.
● The company may provide a 2 x 3 banner to be positioned on a wall in the venue for the entire event.
Post Event Opportunities
● The company will receive space for a 50 -100 words message that will be included in a post-event email to attendees.
● The company will receive the first right of refusal (in their industry) for the continuation of Platinum Sponsor (for next year’s event) but will be listed in the year of support
NON REFUNDABLE
Showcase your business while supporting a meaningful cause. This vendor ticket includes designated booth space at the event, providing an opportunity to promote and sell your products or services to attendees while contributing to scholarship funding for deserving students.
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