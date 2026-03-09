Sponsors for Fundraisers Stayin Alive Animal Drive 8/15/26 and Viva Paws Vegas 11/7/26

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About this event
• Name listed on event signage
• Social media recognition
• Name/logo on event signage
• Social media recognition
• Mention in select promotional materials
• Logo displayed at event
• Recognition in newspaper advertising
• Social media spotlight feature
• Prominent logo placement at event
• Recognition in newspaper
• Featured social media promotion
• Verbal recognition during event
• Premium logo placement
• Newspaper recognition
• Dedicated social media post
• Verbal recognition at event
• Logo included in event program (if applicable)
• Premier logo placement at event
• Recognition in newspaper advertising
• Featured sponsor spotlight across social media
• Verbal recognition during event
• Opportunity to display company banner/materials at event
This would cover all the expenses of putting on an event; with this help, 100% of all funds will go directly to building the shelter. Include a table for 8 at the event
$
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