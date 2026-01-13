INNOVATION MONTESSORI OCOEE INC.

Hosted by

INNOVATION MONTESSORI OCOEE INC.

About this event

Sponsors of the Innovation Montessori Golf invitational

15501 Towne Commons Blvd

Winter Garden, FL 34787, USA

The Visionary-Title Sponsor
$15,000

"Presented by" naming rights; 3 Foursomes; Keynote speaking slot at Gala; Back-cover program ad; Exclusive logo on golfer gift.

2 Foursomes; VIP Gala table (10 seats); Logo on all golf carts. Logo on website.

The Innovator- Platinum
$10,000

“Innovation Hub “branding at the Gala entrance. 3Foursome; 6 Gala tickets, logo

on tournament scorecard. Logo on event website.

The Catalyst - Gold sponsor
$5,000

Half-page program ad; Signage at the Gala cocktail hour. 1 Foursome; 4 Gala tickets; Logo on event website

The Discovery Partner- Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Golf Foursome; 4 Gala tickets; Logo on event website; Signage at the Driving Range. Logo on event website

The Growth Ambassador- Bronze sponsor
$10,000

2 Golfers; 2 Gala tickets; Signage at the Putting Green; logo on event website.

Corporate Hole Sponsor
$1,000

Includes professional signage with a logo at hole and a "Thank You" social media post. Along with logo on event website.

Family or Individual Hole Sponsor
$600

Includes signage with a logo and a "Thank You" social media post.

Gala Dinner Sponsor
$5,000

Exclusive signage on every table and a dedicated verbal "thank you" during the meal.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!