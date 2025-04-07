Hva Current Inc.

Hosted by

Hva Current Inc.

About this event

Sponsors for LC Spring Classic

1908 Coliseum Dr

Hampton, VA 23666, USA

Race Sponsor
$50
Name an event after your business or in honor of a friend or family member.
Race Sponsor & Special Advertising
$100
Name an event after your business or in honor of a friend or family member and also receive a spot to hang a banner during the swim meet -- or provide a special discount or service to families in attendance.
Add a donation for Hva Current Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!