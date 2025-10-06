Battle in Blue Sponsorship

Offered by
Company name on event logo; 2 Golf foursomes & 2 Tennis entries; 10 VIP tickets to the Jam; Company name and/or logo on all event signage and event marketing material; Company name and/or logo on social media campaign and written communications; Company name mentioned and thanked at the introduction of each event; Company name and/or logo
in River Hills Community communications.
1 Golf foursome & 1 Tennis entry; 8 VIP tickets to the Jam; Company name and/or logo on appreciation sign at all 3 events; Company logo on event T-shirt; Company name and/or logo on social media campaign and written communications Company name and/or logo on event swag bag; Company name mentioned and thanked at the introduction of each event
1 Golf foursome -or- 1 Tennis entry; 6 VIP tickets to the Jam; Company name and/or logo on appreciation sign at all 3 events; Company logo on event towel and T-shirt; Company name and/or logo on social media campaign
4 VIP tickets to the Jam; Company name on appreciation sign at all 3 events; Company logo on event T-shirt; Company name and/or logo on social media campaign
2 VIP tickets to the Jam; Company name on sign at Hole 1 on the golf course and Court 1 at the tennis club Company logo on event T-shirt; Company name and/or logo on social media campaign
Company name on sign at Hole 1 on the golf course and Court 1 at the tennis club; Company logo on event T-shirt
Name on event T-shirt
