Cascadia Virtual Lions fka Pierce County Virtual

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Cascadia Virtual Lions fka Pierce County Virtual

About this event

Sponsorship for the Lions-PUD3 Amateur Blind/Low Vision Disc Golf Challenge

2621 E Johns Prairie Rd

Shelton, WA 98584, USA

To Sponsor a HOLE click "Add+"
$250

9 left!

Enjoy a full day of being recognized as a Sponsor. This is a competitive athletic event where blind and low-vision participants step onto the course as athletes — focused, prepared, and ready to play. Show your Support for an inclusive activity that elevates dignity.

NOTE: When paying for the Sponsorship, use the drop down menu to select OTHER, the no additional fees choice.

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