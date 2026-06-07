Sponsorship for the Lions-PUD3 Amateur Blind/Low Vision Disc Golf Challenge

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About this event
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Enjoy a full day of being recognized as a Sponsor. This is a competitive athletic event where blind and low-vision participants step onto the course as athletes — focused, prepared, and ready to play. Show your Support for an inclusive activity that elevates dignity.
NOTE: When paying for the Sponsorship, use the drop down menu to select OTHER, the no additional fees choice.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!