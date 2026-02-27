The Rural Gone Urban Foundation Inc

Hosted by

The Rural Gone Urban Foundation Inc

About this event

Sponsors: Gone Golf Open

1400 N Lovers Ln

Perkins, OK 74059, USA

Title Sponsor
$5,000
  • Recognition as “Title Sponsor” of the Rural Gone Urban Gone Golf Open Golf Tournament
  • One team of four (4) players
  • Company logo and/or name on all event signage
  • Recognition in all pre-event communication
  • Opportunity to address entire golfer group prior to shotgun start
  • Verbal recognition during the reading of the rules, lunch, and awards presentation
  • Your choice of Hole Sponsorships - Hospitality Tent at one hole ( additional details under “Hole Sponsor/Hospitality Tent Sponsor”) or Tee Box Signage AND Pin Flag
Presenting Sponsor
$3,500
  • Recognition as “Presented By” Sponsor of the Rural Gone Urban Foundation golf tournament
  • One team of four (4) players
  • Company logo and/or name on event signage
  • Recognition in all pre-event communication
  • Verbal recognition during the reading of the rules, lunch and awards presentation
  • Your choice of Hole Sponsorship - Hospitality Tent at one hole (additional details below under “Hole Sponsor/Hospitality Tent Sponsor”) or Tee Box Signage AND Pin Flag
Tournament Sponsor
$2,000
  • Recognition as “Tournament Sponsor” of Rural Gone Urban Foundation golf tournament golf tournament
  • One team of four (4) players
  • Company logo and/or name on event signage
  • Recognition in all pre-event communication to membership
  • Verbal recognition during the reading of the rules, lunch and awards presentation
  • Tee Box Signage or Pin Flag (one hole)
Hole Hospitality Tent Sponsor
$600
  • Recognition as a “Hole Hospitality Tent Sponsor”
  • Occupy a hospitality tent on one hole for duration of the tournament
  • Opportunity to promote company/product and distribute promotional items and snacks
  • Sponsor is provided a golf cart for use throughout tournament
  • Company logo and/or name on event signage
  • Company logo and/or name on signage at designated hole
  • Recognition in pre-event communication to membership


Company must provide your own tent, lawn chairs and table to promote your products and services. Tents are required to be manned at all times during the tournament. We encourage companies to distribute promotional items and inexpensive goodies such as (crackers, Gatorade, candy, golf tees and hats).

Closest-to-the-Pin Sponsor
$250
  • Recognition as “Closest-to-the-Pin Sponsor” at one hole on one course
  • Opportunity to award “Closet-to-the-Pin” prize (for your designated hole) during awards/prizes presentation
  • One prize will be awarded per closest-to-the-pin(2 prizes total)
Driving Range Sponsor
$250
  • Recognition as “Driving Range Sponsor”
  • Company logo and/or name on event signage
  • Company logo and/or name on event signage at driving range
  • Opportunity to display promotional materials at a tent/table at driving range area during player warm-up from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. prior to tournament play
  • Recognition in pre-event communication to membership

Company must provide your own tent, lawn chairs, and table to promote your products and services.


NO ALCOHOL DISTRIBUTION BY SPONSORS ON COURSE.

Golf Ball Sponsor
$2,500
  • Recognition as “Golf Ball Sponsor”
  • company name and/or logo on high quality sleeve of golf balls given to each player in the tournament
  • company logo and/or name on event signage
  • recognition in pre-event communication to membership

Sponsorship must be contracted at least 6 weeks in advance of the tournament to include logo on golf balls. In-kind donation of golf balls will be considered for sponsorship.

Grand Prize Sponsor
$800
  • Recognition as “Grand Prize Sponsor”
  • Opportunity to present and award Grand Prize at the end of tournament play
  • Company logo and/or name on event signage
  • Recognition in pre-event communication
Tee Box Sponsor
$175
  • Company logo and/or name on 18” x 12” event signage at designated tee box
  • recognition in all pre-event communication
Pin Flag Sponsor
$175
  • Company logo and/or name on pin flag on designated hole
  • recognition in all pre-event communication
Beverage Sponsor
$500

“Drinks from ______”

Photography Sponsor
$1,000

“Photos brought to you by...”

Putting Green Sponsor
$250


  • Recognition as “Putting Green Sponsor”
  • Company logo and/or name on event signage
  • Company logo and/or name on event signage at practice putting green area
  • Opportunity to display promotional materials at a tent/table at practice putting green area during player warm-up from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. prior to tournament play
  • Recognition in pre-event communication to membership


Company must provide your own tent, lawn chairs and table to promote your products and services.


NO ALCOHOL DISTRIBUTION BY SPONSORS ON COURSE.

Swag Bag Sponsor
$100

Thank you note inside of swag bag

Add a donation for The Rural Gone Urban Foundation Inc

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