Sponsors: Gone Golf Open

Recognition as “Driving Range Sponsor”

Company logo and/or name on event signage

Company logo and/or name on event signage at driving range

Opportunity to display promotional materials at a tent/table at driving range area during player warm-up from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. prior to tournament play

Recognition in pre-event communication to membership

Company must provide your own tent, lawn chairs, and table to promote your products and services.





NO ALCOHOL DISTRIBUTION BY SPONSORS ON COURSE.