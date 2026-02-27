Sponsors: Gone Golf Open

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About this event
Company must provide your own tent, lawn chairs and table to promote your products and services. Tents are required to be manned at all times during the tournament. We encourage companies to distribute promotional items and inexpensive goodies such as (crackers, Gatorade, candy, golf tees and hats).
Company must provide your own tent, lawn chairs, and table to promote your products and services.
NO ALCOHOL DISTRIBUTION BY SPONSORS ON COURSE.
Sponsorship must be contracted at least 6 weeks in advance of the tournament to include logo on golf balls. In-kind donation of golf balls will be considered for sponsorship.
“Drinks from ______”
“Photos brought to you by...”
Company must provide your own tent, lawn chairs and table to promote your products and services.
NO ALCOHOL DISTRIBUTION BY SPONSORS ON COURSE.
Thank you note inside of swag bag
$
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